Alithya to address the Oracle user community at ODTUG Kscope22

Twelve speaking sessions highlight Alithya's Oracle Cloud expertise

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to announce its prominent participation in ODTUG Kscope22, a global conference of the Oracle Development Tools User Group. As the premier worldwide educational conference for Oracle technology users, Oracle experts from around the globe will attend Kscope22 from June 19-23 at the Gaylord in Grapevine, Texas.

Alithya Logo (CNW Group/Alithya) (PRNewswire)

Alithya will present 11 sessions that highlight the merits of Oracle solutions within the office of the CFO. Alithya's session topics range from leveraging Oracle Cloud EPM and SCP to help eliminate supply chain latency to integrating reporting and consolidation processes with Oracle Financial Close. Additionally, an Interactive Panel Discussion on June 21 will feature five Alithya Oracle ACEs and will offer tips and insights on future Oracle Cloud EPM offerings. Alithya will also co-present with four Oracle Cloud customers: Lennar, Spire, JOANN Stores, and Intuit.

Quote by Mike Killeen, Senior Vice President, Technology & Strategy, Oracle Practice at Alithya:

"Kscope22 provides the perfect opportunity to showcase the power of the Oracle Cloud platform, whether it is our experts sharing their technical expertise, or our customers sharing their direct experiences. Alithya has built a reputation for delivering Oracle Cloud ERP, EPM, HCM, SCM, and Analytics solutions for our customers, either as single deployments or multi-pillar ones. Kscope22 allows us to share those stories firsthand with the Oracle user community."

About ODTUG Kscope22

To attract Oracle experts from around the world, ODTUG Kscope provides a unique learning environment for attendees, including more than 200 technical sessions, hands-on training events, symposiums, and networking opportunities for the Oracle User Group Community.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,600 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

A 25-year Oracle Partner, Alithya's expertise includes more than 300 certified consultants and Oracle ACEs. The company has a dedicated practice for healthcare and financial services and serves other industries, and contributes in an advisory role to the Oracle Product Development team. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

