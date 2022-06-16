TMRW Life Sciences Achieves SOC2 Certification

Innovative Fertility Leader Continues Commitment to Best-in-Class Cyber Security and Compliance Service

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW Life Sciences, the world's first and only automated, software-guided specimen management platform for in vitro fertilization (IVF), announced today that it has achieved its SOC2 certification after a rigorous independent audit of its information security management systems. SOC2 is a voluntary compliance standard for organizations, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), which specifies how organizations should manage customer data. The standard is based on the following Trust Services Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

The certification validates TMRW's adherence to a rigid set of security requirements and best practices for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system. This heightened level of security supports TMRW's mission to safeguard the irreplaceable eggs and embryos used in the IVF process.

Threats to security information are becoming more common and advanced each day. In order to maximize its quality and security, the company participated in a technology risk assessment and SOC2 readiness program to prepare for the audit. The TMRW platform was put through a rigorous process to ensure maximum security across all aspects of the company. Achieving this certification is one of many continued accreditations the company has planned. The company has already received the ISO/IEC 27001 Certification previously this year.

"Our secure platform provides fertility clinics with a critical digital chain of custody for patient specimens that will be used in in vitro fertilization (IVF), automating clinic operations that for decades have been manual and analog," said Amit Gupta, Chief Information Officer at TMRW. "We are dedicated to bringing a new standard of care to the fertility space through the use of our technology, which helps clinics scale safely and offers patients comfort knowing that their frozen eggs and embryos are secure."

About TMRW Life Sciences, Inc.:

Founded in 2018, TMRW is a life sciences technology company providing the first and only automated, software-guided specimen management solution for the safe management of frozen eggs and embryos central to the IVF process. For the first time, frozen eggs and embryos can be digitally tracked using software safely stored with automated robotics and remotely monitored 24/7. With proprietary RFID labware and a software management solution created by embryologists for embryologists, TMRW empowers clinics and gives peace of mind to patients on their fertility journey. TMRW, which was named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, has been adopted by leading clinics across the US and will soon be available in the UK and Europe. With significant continued growth in fertility services and the projected number of IVF births on the rise, TMRW provides a scalable solution for clinics bringing the care of frozen eggs and embryos into the 21st century.

