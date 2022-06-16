Trimble to Host 2022 Investor Day

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today it will host the following event with the financial community:

Event: 2022 Investor Day



Presenters: President and Chief Executive Officer, Rob Painter and Chief Financial Officer, David Barnes, along with members of Trimble's senior management team, will provide in-depth overview of Trimble's Connect & Scale strategy and related business and financial objectives.



Location: Trimble Westminster, Colorado Campus



When: Wednesday, September 7, 2022; presentations, including question and answer sessions with senior management, will begin at 9:00 am MST and will conclude by 12:15 pm MST.

The presentations and related materials will be available via a live webcast the day of the event at http://investor.trimble.com, and a replay will be available thereafter.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

FTRMB

View original content:

SOURCE Trimble