Young Cast 'Gears up' with Matthew Modine for Cycling Movie HARD MILES

Socially-relevant sports drama from Pensé Productions hits the road with fresh new faces

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Modine (Full Metal Jacket, Stranger Things) and Cynthia McWilliams (Real Husbands of Hollywood, Bosch) are set to star in the cycling drama Hard Miles. The film will co-star Leslie David Baker (The Office) and newcomers, Jahking Guillory, Jackson Kelly, Zach T. Robbins, and Damien Diaz. Multi-platinum country music star and cycling enthusiast Dierks Bentley makes a cameo appearance in the film.

The young cast of HARD MILES drafting behind Matthew Modine (PRNewswire)

Based on a true story, Hard Miles chronicles the journey of Coach Greg Townsend and his Ridge View Academy cycling team. Townsend, who is a consultant on the film, works for Rite of Passage, an organization that runs facilities for young men convicted of crimes ranging from substance abuse violations to gang-related offenses. Cycling and exercise are part of the of a holistic program designed to help the young men heal and grow.

Modine will portray coach Townsend, who led the cycling team for the past three decades. McWilliams supports as empathetic youth counselor Haddie, and Dierks Bentley cameos as the fictitious "Bike Shop Bob".

The movie has also enlisted the help of cycling veterans and former pros Christian Vande Velde and George Hincapie. A Hard Miles inspired charity ride is in the works with Gran Fondo Hincapie, a renowned cycling event held in different cities across the US.

Hard Miles is written and directed by 2021 Academy Nicholl Fellow R.J. Daniel Hanna, with Christian Sander co-writing and producing. Scott Sander is exec producing for Pensé Productions. Cast includes Emily Kincaid, Judah Mackey, and Jaxon Goldenberg.

Production is underway in Los Angeles and Lone Pine, CA.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pensé Productions