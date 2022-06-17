DEFY DIMENSIONS WITH SHUTTERSTOCK'S 3D GALLERY EXPERIENCE POWERED BY TURBOSQUID AT CANNES LIONS

Includes Interactive 3D Animated Entrance Installation, Exclusive Portrait Studio and 3D Marketplace Showcase

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), one of the leading global creative platforms for transformative brands and media companies, today announced it will be bringing a multi-dimensional immersive experience to this year's Cannes Lions festival. As the world's largest 3D marketplace, Shutterstock, powered by TurboSquid is curating a colorful and futuristic experience featuring AR, VR and 3D elements that will highlight its impressive collection and capabilities. The experience will run throughout the festival from Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24 at Croisette Corner Square Reynaldo Hahn, Boulevard de La Croisette.

At the space, guests will enter a whole new experience of dimension through a 3D animated entrance installation. Once inside, they will have the exclusive opportunity to be photographed in a portrait studio hosted by renowned photographer David Fisher. Additionally, guests will be able to interact with a dynamic AR exhibit and bring images to life using their smartphones to unlock custom 3D effects, as well as sample Shutterstock's 3D marketplace through a rotating on-site showcase.

"As we enter the age of the Metaverse, Shutterstock continues to evolve and remains at the forefront of creative innovation, and we are thrilled to have such a powerful presence and showcase our unmatched 3D capabilities at Cannes Lions, a festival that emphasizes the value of creativity," said Jamie Elden, Chief Revenue Officer at Shutterstock. "Shutterstock's transformation as the premium destination for 3D models and as a leading platform for creatives comes to life with our 3D Gallery Experience, which allows attendees to become immersed in the dimensions of our Shutterstock world."

Shutterstock will also be hosting the following panels in the space:

Defying Dimensions: Virtual Production and the 3D Future

Defying Limitations: Ensuring Diversity and Equity in the Metaverse

Defying Ambiguity: Demystifying NFTs and the Metaverse

"With Shutterstock's recent strategic mergers and acquisitions, this is the perfect time to share our story at Cannes Lions 2022," added Jason McClelland, Chief Marketing and Customer Care Officer at Shutterstock. "Shutterstock remains committed to looking ahead at the future of marketing and the creative industries, and we look forward to discussing these topics, Shutterstock's place during these exciting times and more."

Additionally, through its Create Fund Artist Investment Program, the Company is launching the Shutterstock Diversity in 3D Program, which offers a total of $30,000 in production grants to three 3D artists from diverse backgrounds to help diversify Shutterstock's content collection, as well as provide professional and financial support. All 3D artists selected for this grant will receive a 100% royalty rate for one year, pre-production and marketing support for their work using Shutterstock platforms, personalized content briefs, and a dedicated account manager.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK, INC.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is one of the leading global creative platforms for transformative brands and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , 3D models , videos and music . Working with its growing community of over 2 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 405 million images and more than 25 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Splash News, the world's leading entertainment news agency for newsrooms and media companies, Pond5, the world's largest video marketplace, TurboSquid, the world's largest 3D content marketplace , PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

ABOUT TURBOSQUID

Founded in 2000, TurboSquid is the world's leading source for stock 3D models. Their customers include over half of the Fortune 100 and a diverse set of industries including film and television, retail, gaming, news media, advertising, architecture and defense. Powered by a passionate community of millions of artists from around the globe, TurboSquid is dedicated to improving how 3D models are built, bought and used.

