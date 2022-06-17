Green Industry Pros Reveals Winners of Women in the Green Industry Award

This award spotlights female leaders, professionals and contractors who are currently setting the foundation for the landscaping industry.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Industry Pros, the management resource for landscape contractors and equipment dealers, selected Kersten Dupree, General Manager for Aggieland Green as a recipient of the Women in the Green Industry Award for 2022.

"The green industry has made significant progress in its promotion and inclusion of female employees and leaders over the past several years, but there's still more work to be done," says Sarah Webb, Editor of Green Industry Pros. "It's high time we recognize those women, which is why we're proud to present our inaugural Women in the Green Industry Award. Our hope is that these women who have been selected will inspire even more women to choose careers in the green industry."

