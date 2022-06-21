Avast demonstrates commitment to digital freedom with MyData membership

Charles Walton, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Identity, at Avast to give keynote address at MyData 2022: Catalysing Fair Data Solutions.

PRAGUE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, today announced its membership of MyData Global , an award-winning international non-profit with over 100 member organizations. Avast is the gold sponsor of this year's MyData conference on 21-22 June in Helsinki, Finland, at which Charles Walton will deliver a keynote, "Where ethics meet profit: how putting people first is good for business", examining how privacy, trust and putting individuals in control of their data can translate into ROI and competitive advantage for businesses.

MyData Global unites activists, academics, entrepreneurs, companies, and governments in pursuit of a common goal: to empower individuals with their personal data. Avast will become a voting member and active contributor of a global community representing many of the most forward-thinking minds in digital trust and personal data management.

Avast's keynote address will be given alongside luminaries such as Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, Member of the European Parliament, Nnenna Nwakanma, Chief Web Advocate, World Wide Web Foundation, and Jasmina Byrne, Chief of Policy, UNICEF Office of Global Insight and Policy.

Charles Walton, Senior Vice President and General Manager said, "Our vision for digital trust is bigger than any one company and requires collaboration and open ecosystems and we believe the private sector has a significant role to play in driving adoption globally. Membership of collaborative groups such as leader MyData Global connects us with a community of organizations and experts who share our values around privacy, decentralization, and user control. When people are in charge of their personal data, everyone wins."

Teemu Ropponen, General Manager of MyData Global, said, "In an era marked by the extensive use of personal data, the need for giving end users more transparency and control over their data trails is evident. We're thrilled that Avast has joined our community, working to further the rights of individuals over their personal data. Together we catalyze change for a more fair and prosperous digital society with humans at the centre, showing that ethical can be profitable."

Avast (LSE:AVST), a FTSE 100 company, is a global leader in digital security and privacy, headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. With over 435 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape.

About MyData Global

MyData Global is an award-winning international nonprofit, based in Helsinki, Finland. The purpose of MyData Global is to empower individuals by improving their right to self-determination regarding their personal data. The MyData Declaration outlines the paradigm shifts and the principles that are needed to make this a reality.

MyData Global has over 100 organisation members and over 400 individual members from over 50 countries, on six continents. We facilitate the 3000+ strong MyData Global community working on the ethical use of personal data. As part of our ecosystem development work, we organise the MyData Conferences on human-centric personal data management.

MyData is a human-centric approach to personal data that combines industry needs for data-driven innovations with strong digital human rights. When the sharing of personal data is based on trust as well as on a balanced relationship between the individual and organisations, it benefits individuals, businesses and the society at large.

