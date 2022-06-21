Housing affordability hits 15-year low as prices, mortgage rates rise

Demand wavers in some areas as housing costs mount

Mortgage payments are higher than rent in 45 of the 50 largest U.S. metros, up from 22 in 2019.

Price appreciation is finally starting to slow, easing slightly from 20.9% annual growth in April to 20.7% in May.

Inventory continues to recover from February lows, but is still 50% below 2019 levels.

SEATTLE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballooning mortgage costs, driven by skyrocketing prices and interest rates, have made mortgages less affordable than at any time since at least 2007. Demand for homes has pulled back in response, easing price growth, slowing sales and boosting inventory, according to the latest market report1 from Zillow ®.

Mortgage rates have shot up in early June, averaging 5.78%2 as of Thursday. A new purchase of a typical U.S. home3 at that rate would mean monthly mortgage payments of $2,127, that's 51% higher than a year ago and up 36% year to date.

"Mortgage rates took an unprecedented leap skyward over the past two weeks and quickly multiplied housing costs as they rose," said Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud. "We are already seeing signs of waning demand, and expect these recent rate hikes to quicken the market's needed rebalancing. While shoppers will likely experience less competition for homes than the frenzied recent months, their purchasing power has dwindled."

Incomes are lagging further behind fast-rising mortgage costs, leading to the most significant affordability challenges in the past 15 years. The latest data available from April shows monthly payments4 taking about 28% of homeowners' monthly income — dangerously close to the 30% threshold, beyond which is considered a cost burden. With rates now far above April's average, that share is at or very near 30% already. Zillow data for this metric is available through 2007; the Atlanta Federal Reserve's Home Ownership Affordability Monitor shows affordability bottoming out in July 2006.

Although rents have soared since the start of 2021, the rapidly rising cost of a mortgage still makes rent the cheaper option nearly everywhere. A typical rent payment in May is more expensive than a mortgage payment (with a 20% down payment), including taxes and insurance, in just five of the 50 largest U.S. metros. In May 2019, rent was more expensive in 28 of those metros.

After annual price appreciation set new record highs for 13 straight months, home values finally turned the corner in May to show a slightly slower pace of annual growth: 20.7%, down from 20.9% in April.

"Arriving in the middle of the spring selling season, this deceleration is a clear signal that buyers are dialing back their demand for homes in the face of daunting affordability challenges," said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow.

The trend appears to show that the market passed an inflection point for home values between April and May, transitioning from ever hotter to somewhat cooler price growth. The typical U.S. home is now worth $349,816 — nearly $60,000 more than last year and almost $95,000 higher than in May 2020.

Sales are also slowing. The number of for-sale listings that went under contract in May is down nearly 20% from 2021, when that activity was near a four-year peak, and is 2% below that of May 2019. The median time on market for new listings is just seven days — holding steady from April and even with last May.

Share of listings with a price cut is ticking up as well — rising to 11.5% in May from a recent low of 8.5% in February.

Inventory of for-sale listings continued its steady spring climb and now sits just 14.2% below its year-ago level. Still, that leaves buyers with 50% fewer options than they had to choose from in May 2019.

Typical rents are up to $1,979 in the U.S. and still rising fast, with 1.2% monthly growth that slightly edged April's 1.1% month-over month rise. To put this into context, the average monthly May rent growth from 2014 to 2019 was 0.7%. Annual rent appreciation for May is 15.9%, easing off a peak of 17.2% in February.

Metropolitan

Area* Zillow

Home

Value

Index

(ZHVI) ZHVI

Year-

Over-

Year

(YoY)

Change Monthly

Mortgage

Payment

on a

Typical

Home** Monthly

Mortgage

Payment

on a

Typical

Home

YoY

Change Newly

Pending

Transactions

YoY

Change Zillow

Observed

Rent

Index

(ZORI) ZORI

YoY

Change Share

of

listings

with

a

Price

Cut United States $349,816 20.7 % $2,031 47.3 % -19.6 % $1,979 15.9 % 11.5 % New York, NY $609,114 13.0 % $3,595 37.5 % -23.6 % $3,121 20.8 % 9.1 % Los Angeles, CA $948,029 20.6 % $4,870 51.6 % -23.9 % $2,922 16.1 % 9.6 % Chicago, IL $309,940 14.6 % $1,983 37.1 % -20.1 % $1,945 11.0 % 13.6 % Dallas–Fort

Worth, TX $390,505 30.3 % $2,549 55.3 % -5.7 % $1,791 17.7 % 10.2 % Philadelphia, PA $332,772 13.5 % $2,026 37.2 % -20.6 % $1,846 11.2 % 12.8 % Houston, TX $306,192 23.2 % $2,032 46.4 % -21.1 % $1,575 11.7 % 13.4 % Washington, DC $554,922 10.2 % $2,980 37.1 % -21.9 % $2,231 11.6 % 11.0 % Miami–Fort

Lauderdale, FL $445,739 30.0 % $2,651 57.9 % -32.7 % $2,862 31.0 % 9.3 % Atlanta, GA $375,674 30.5 % $2,111 60.5 % -26.3 % $1,938 16.7 % 12.4 % Boston, MA $659,089 15.0 % $3,709 41.4 % -25.8 % $2,788 12.1 % 8.0 % San Francisco,CA $1,500,189 18.5 % $7,702 49.0 % -16.5 % $3,214 10.3 % 8.3 % Detroit, MI $241,645 15.0 % $1,491 38.6 % -14.5 % $1,423 11.3 % 11.7 % Riverside, CA $585,904 26.0 % $3,202 56.0 % -16.5 % $2,613 15.9 % 12.6 % Phoenix, AZ $476,098 29.0 % $2,487 61.6 % -12.2 % $1,937 19.1 % 13.3 % Seattle, WA $794,576 24.8 % $4,269 55.2 % -8.4 % $2,265 15.5 % 10.0 % Minneapolis

–St. Paul, MN $377,615 12.3 % $2,203 37.0 % -18.8 % $1,657 6.5 % 10.3 % San Diego, CA $936,472 26.2 % $4,857 58.2 % -18.0 % $2,999 19.7 % 10.6 % St. Louis, MO $242,392 14.7 % $1,468 38.7 % -18.2 % $1,281 11.3 % 9.5 % Tampa, FL $375,460 36.5 % $2,233 65.8 % -18.5 % $2,089 25.2 % 12.9 % Baltimore, MD $374,947 11.1 % $2,078 37.1 % -18.0 % $1,808 9.8 % 11.9 % Denver, CO $646,964 23.6 % $3,394 54.5 % -8.3 % $1,988 14.2 % 11.2 % Pittsburgh, PA $212,781 11.8 % $1,313 34.8 % -16.8 % $1,361 8.4 % 13.8 % Portland, OR $588,606 18.7 % $3,222 46.8 % -19.5 % $1,873 12.5 % 12.6 % Charlotte, NC $380,090 31.1 % $2,090 62.1 % -25.5 % $1,779 17.7 % 12.1 % Sacramento, CA $623,735 21.0 % $3,341 50.6 % -14.2 % $2,281 10.1 % 14.9 % San Antonio, TX $335,423 25.4 % $2,145 50.1 % -25.0 % $1,469 14.9 % 12.3 % Orlando, FL $386,180 33.4 % $2,238 62.9 % -20.5 % $2,040 23.7 % 10.6 % Cincinnati, OH $259,655 16.0 % $1,567 40.4 % -16.6 % $1,455 11.9 % 10.4 % Cleveland, OH $216,396 15.1 % $1,390 37.7 % -14.3 % $1,370 11.0 % 10.3 % Kansas City, MO $285,599 15.6 % $1,723 40.0 % -18.8 % $1,347 11.0 % 8.4 % Las Vegas, NV $446,534 32.4 % $2,354 65.3 % -16.7 % $1,847 18.8 % 13.7 % Columbus, OH $295,211 16.7 % $1,852 40.3 % -13.8 % $1,440 12.3 % 9.1 % Indianapolis, IN $266,890 20.3 % $1,520 47.6 % -11.5 % $1,501 13.2 % 10.8 % San Jose, CA $1,706,565 22.4 % $8,664 54.4 % -20.8 % $3,295 12.1 % 8.1 % Austin, TX $599,525 32.4 % $3,724 59.4 % -28.9 % $1,869 18.7 % 9.6 % Virginia

Beach, VA $321,842 14.1 % $1,774 41.0 % -2.9 % $1,607 11.0 % 7.7 % Nashville, TN $442,418 33.1 % $2,400 65.2 % -30.2 % $1,840 18.4 % 12.5 % Providence, RI $444,314 16.3 % $2,637 41.3 % -27.3 % $1,946 15.3 % 8.3 % Milwaukee, WI $271,326 11.8 % $1,695 34.4 % -19.6 % $1,186 7.5 % 8.3 % Jacksonville, FL $363,998 33.1 % $2,099 62.8 % -25.7 % $1,778 19.2 % 12.4 % Memphis, TN $228,061 20.6 % $1,375 46.1 % 4.8 % $1,536 12.6 % 9.5 % Oklahoma

City, OK $213,799 18.3 % $1,308 42.8 % -20.1 % $1,335 11.9 % 10.6 % Louisville, KY $238,698 13.8 % $1,356 39.6 % -18.6 % $1,279 11.4 % 13.0 % Hartford, CT $318,367 14.4 % $2,055 36.7 % -31.2 % $1,628 11.1 % 8.3 % Richmond, VA $326,990 13.2 % $1,759 40.7 % -22.2 % $1,591 12.8 % 6.8 % New

Orleans, LA $266,858 14.3 % $1,552 39.5 % -16.0 % $1,522 16.0 % 16.0 % Buffalo, NY $246,213 17.7 % $1,657 39.5 % -10.4 % $1,260 10.0 % 8.2 % Raleigh, NC $456,241 37.3 % $2,494 69.9 % -28.0 % $1,742 16.9 % 9.3 % Birmingham, AL $237,845 17.8 % $1,271 46.6 % 6.0 % $1,343 11.0 % 10.8 % Salt Lake

City, UT $612,118 27.4 % $3,183 59.7 % -38.4 % $1,712 17.3 % 15.5 %



*Table ordered by market size **Includes principal, interest, taxes and insurance, assuming a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 20% down payment and 5.23% interest rate on a home priced at the Zillow Home Value Index, or typical home value, for that area in May.



1 The Zillow Real Estate Market Report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research.

2 Based on data from Freddie Mac

3 Assuming a new loan on a house priced at Zillow's Home Value Index in May of $349,816, using a 20% down payment and a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 5.78%, includes taxes and insurance.

4 Assuming a new loan on a house priced at Zillow's Home Value Index in April of $344,773, using a 20% down payment and a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 4.98%, includes taxes and insurance

