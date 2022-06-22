JESSI POLLAK NAMED 2022 U.S. BARTENDER OF THE YEAR IN THE USBG PRESENTS WORLD CLASS SPONSORED BY DIAGEO NATIONAL FINALS

The country's top 15 bartenders faced off in Nashville, TN in search of one winner who will represent the U.S. at the World Class Global Finals in Sydney, Australia

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two exhilarating days with 15 of the top U.S. bartenders competing in four individual challenges, USBG and Diageo have announced Jessi Pollak as the 2022 U.S. Bartender of the Year. Hosted for the first time in Nashville, TN, the prestigious competition brought together the best bartenders across the country to elevate the art of cocktail creation, and Jessi awed judges with her expansive knowledge, engaging presentation, and innovative craftsmanship to ultimately represent the U.S. at the World Class Global Finals held in Sydney, Australia this fall.

"As a first-time competitor in the USBG Presents World Class Sponsored by Diageo, I am completely stunned to be named this year's U.S. Bartender of the Year," says Jessi Pollak. "There were so many people who inspired me and guided me along the way that helped make it such a rewarding and unforgettable experience. I am truly honored to be able to continue my journey and represent the U.S. at the Global Finals in Sydney!"

The tenth year of the USBG Presents World Class Sponsored by Diageo competition saw thousands of applicants from across the country for a series of rigorous regional competitions to narrow down the Top 15 bartenders in the U.S. who advanced to the national competition in Nashville, TN from June 20-21. There, the competitors demonstrated their knowledge, skill, and creativity in four ambitious bartending challenges to determine the U.S. Bartender of the Year.

Day one of challenges kicked off with Spirit of Don Julio where competitors developed unique serves paying homage to the brand and its founder, followed by Taste the City where finalists created a signature cocktail pairing with an iconic Nashville dish. The second day pushed the mixologists in a Home Brew challenge where they created two cocktail styles using Ketel One Family Made Vodka, inspired by a unique type of brew, in addition to The Showdown where competitors raced against the clock to create eight different cocktails in eight minutes.

"It's incredible that we're now in our tenth season of the USBG Presents World Class Sponsored by Diageo program," shares USBG Executive Director Aaron Gregory Smith. "The resounding excitement from the bartending community to participate in this acclaimed competition demonstrates that the skill and desire to grow in this industry remains strong, and we are extremely proud to contribute to the transformative opportunity this program provides for bartenders."

Cassandra Ericson, Manager of On Premise Channel Marketing at Diageo North America adds, "Each and every year of this renowned program, we have the privilege of witnessing an unparalleled level of passion and skill that is truly inspiring. World Class has been an incredible journey since I was a bartender competing in the program myself in 2017, and it's incredible to see how it has evolved into a community that elevates the craft and puts Diageo's Reserve Portfolio at the forefront of cocktail culture."

Wondering what it takes to be crowned the U.S. Bartender of the Year? Applications will be open July-December for the 2023 USBG Presents World Class Sponsored by Diageo. Follow @WorldClassUS on Instagram to learn more and see if you can shake and stir your way to the top. In the meantime, see below for some of Jessi Pollak's recipes created during the National Finals that helped her win.

The FFFFlip

Created by 2022 U.S. Bartender of the Year Jessi Pollak

Ingredients:

1.25 oz Ketel One Family-Made Vodka

.5 oz Amontillado Sherry

1 Whole Egg

1 oz Apple Spiced Cordial

2 oz Apple Cider

Garnish: Apple Flavored Sprinkles

Preparation:

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Once emulsified, add ice to cocktail shaker and shake thoroughly. Strain into a teacup and garnish with apple flavored sprinkles.

Jungle Bird

Created by 2022 U.S. Bartender of the Year Jessi Pollak

Ingredients:

1.25 oz Tequila Don Julio Reposado

.5 oz Italian Bitter Aperitif

.75 oz Pineapple Juice

.75 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Bell Pepper Infused Simple Syrup

Garnish: Pineapple Fronds

Preparation:

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake thoroughly. Strain over ice into a Collins glass. Garnish with pineapple fronds.

Cocktails created for the duration of this year's competition can be found on Instagram using the handle @WorldClassUS. When showcasing your own mixology or sampling award-winning recipes from this year's competitors, USBG and Diageo remind you to do so responsibly.

For additional information about the program and for details on the upcoming global competition, follow hashtags #worldclassus, #worldclass2022 and #roadtosydney on Twitter and Instagram, and check us out online at https://worldclass.usbg.org and https://www.usbg.org/.

About USBG

Founded in 1948, the United States Bartenders' Guild® (USBG) is a nationwide nonprofit association of bartenders and other hospitality professionals that unites and elevates the bar industry through education, community, and advocacy.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.



For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

