KinderSystems Merges with NoHo Software

ESCONDIDO, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KinderSystems, Inc. (www.kindersystems.com) a leading provider of subsidy management software-as-a-service solutions to child care providers, Head Start programs and state agencies, is pleased to announce that it has completed its merger with NoHo Software.

By merging with NoHo Software, the company now offers a more comprehensive set of solutions to its California clients.

Last month Controltec, Inc. announced that it had changed its company name to KinderSystems, Inc. to better reflect its focus on partnering with the publicly funded child care sector to deliver state-of-the-art solutions.

NoHo Software was founded in 1995 and has developed industry-leading products in collaboration with California's most experienced child care program administrators. By combining these two companies under the KinderSystems name, the company will be the largest provider of subsidized child care software in California, serving over 245 child care agencies.

The merger with NoHo Software aligns with KinderSystems' mission to ensure all players in the publicly funded child care ecosystem have the software systems they need to deliver high quality child care to the families and children they serve. By merging with NoHo Software, the company now offers a more comprehensive set of solutions to its California clients – including NoHo's CARE and other products as well as the KinderSystems' CenterTrack and KinderTrack products.

As part of this merger, Christi Davis from NoHo Software will join the KinderSystems Leadership Team, reporting directly to Lara Oerter, KinderSystems' President & CEO. "I am thrilled to be joining the KinderSystems team as Vice President of California Customer Success to lead our combined California child care subsidy management business," said Christi Davis.

The integration of the two companies will take place over the rest of 2022. Stewart Wilson, the former President of NoHo Software, will play a key role in the integration of the two companies. "NoHo Software has over 35 years' experience building feature rich offerings for the California child care market and has an accomplished reputation for providing excellent customer support to their clients. I am excited to work with Christi Davis and Stewart Wilson to ensure that our clients will continue to receive the same high-quality service which they have come to expect," said Lara Oerter.

About KinderSystems

KinderSystems (www.KinderSystems.com) is the leading provider of subsidy management software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to state agencies, Head Start programs and child care providers. Built and supported by industry experts, KinderSystems envisions a world where all families, no matter their income level, have access to high quality child care. Hundreds of agencies in the publicly funded child care sector use KinderSystems applications via the cloud or mobile devices to streamline their operations, ensure compliance with government regulations, and meet the needs of the families they serve.

