LEGIONNAIRES DISEASE LAWYERS FILE FIRST LAWSUIT IN BRONX LEGIONNAIRES OUTBREAK PER THE LANGE LAW FIRM

BRONX, N.Y., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legionnaires disease Lawyer Jory Lange and prominent New York attorney Scott Harford have filed the first Legionnaires disease lawsuit in the Bronx Legionnaires Outbreak. At least 30 people have gotten Legionnaires disease in this outbreak, 28 of whom were hospitalized. Tragically, two people have died. The health department has linked the Jerome Avenue Residences at 1325 Jerome Avenue to the outbreak.

The Complaint alleges that victims developed Legionnaires' disease after breathing water vapors contaminated with dangerous legionella pathogen. "The fact that invisible water vapor from a cooling tower can carry deadly pathogens like Legionella, and can cause so many hospitalizations, is alarming," said attorney Jory Lange. Attorney Scott Harford added, "this is particularly concerning as Legionnaire's disease cases are on the rise, especially in New York."

About the 2022 Bronx Legionnaires Outbreak

The NY Health Department analyzed sputum samples from patients and water samples from the cooling towers in the investigation area. These analyses showed the same strain of legionella bacteria found in one of the clinical specimens matched a cooling tower at the Jerome Avenue Residences.

About Legionnaires' Disease

Legionnaires' disease is a rare type of pneumonia with symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, chills headaches, and muscle aches. Occasionally, symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, and confusion are experienced. Legionella become a health concern when they grow in human-made water systems. These bacteria thrive in water, especially hot water. Legionella is not spread from person to person. People become ill when they breath in mist containing the bacteria.

Jory Lange and Scott Harford represent many New York residents who were hospitalized in Legionnaires' disease outbreaks. If you have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease, you may be entitled to compensation. Call 833.330.3663 for a free consultation.

Contacts:

Jory Lange

www.MakeFoodSafe.com

Candess Zona-Mendola

833.330.3663

Candess@JoryLange.com

Related Links:

www.Legionnaires.com

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2022 The Lange Law Firm, PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is The Lange Law Firm, PLLC, 6300 West Loop South, Suite 350, Houston, TX 77401. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

View original content:

SOURCE The Lange Law Firm