Fluent BioSciences launches industry's most accessible, cost-effective and scalable technology (PIPseqTM) to accelerate adoption of single-cell RNA sequencing in any laboratory

Priced as low as $300 per reaction, the T2 and T20 kits enable any researcher to immediately access the power of single-cell transcriptomics with no capital investment

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent BioSciences, a biotechnology company focused on making single-cell analysis simple and accessible to every researcher, announced the launch of two new breakthrough products for 3′ single-cell RNA analysis. Scaled to efficiently fit diverse experimental demands, PIPseq T2 and T20 v3.0 kits capture up to 2,000 and 20,000 single cells or nuclei per reaction, respectively. In addition, Fluent announces early access for higher scale T200 kits, to enable studies up to 200,000 cells in a single sample, as well as an Epitope Sequencing Kit for multi-omics applications.

"Fluent BioSciences is breaking down the barriers to entry in the single-cell market with our ground-breaking PIPseq technology and products" stated Sepehr Kiani, co-founder, and CEO of Fluent BioSciences. "On the heels of a very successful early access phase, the upgraded v3.0 kits offer improved biological resolution in a benchtop kit to truly enable single cell analysis in every laboratory across a range of applications from low cell diversity projects to comprehensive solid tissue studies at unprecedented scale, flexibility and cost efficiency".

Fluent's Pre-templated Instant Partition (PIPs) platform uniquely enables sensitive single cell analysis with simple, easily implemented workflows. PIPseq also does not require expensive instrumentation or complex microfluidic consumables, providing highly cost-effective single cell analysis, which is especially timely as researchers seek to execute ambitious science in a challenging funding environment. PIPseq is priced at $300 per T2 reaction and $900 per T20 reaction, allowing any researcher to access the power of single-cell transcriptome analysis.

Fluent has been collaborating with a leading neuroscience researcher, Dr. Shane Liddelow, Assistant Professor, Department of Neuroscience at NYU Langone, New York City to evaluate brain tissue samples. "The ease with which we have been able to generate large numbers of single-cells for challenging neuronal samples is amazing," stated Dr. Liddelow. "Sequencing quality, including genes detected, doublet errors, and mitochondrial contamination levels are exceptional, and on par with other methods, and I have no doubt that PIPseq will be an impactful addition to the laboratory repertoire for any researcher." Researchers are invited to contact Fluent to learn more about the early access programs or applying PIPseq to their biological question of interest.

Fluent BioSciences is a privately funded biotechnology company with a mission to accelerate the understanding of biology and disease through accessible, affordable, and scalable solutions for every laboratory from research to the clinic. Fluent's breakthrough PIPseq™ technology enables extremely sensitive and unbiased preparation of proteins and nucleic acids for a broad range of applications including single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq), without the need for complex instrumentation or expensive consumables.

For more information, visit https://www.fluentbio.com/

