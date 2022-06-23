SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. and Eleven09, LLC Establish Joint Venture to Support the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Small Business Administration (SBA) recently approved an All Small Mentor Protégé agreement between SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. (SBG) and Eleven09, L.L.C. (Eleven09). SBG and Eleven09 have subsequently formed a Joint Venture, King Street Technology Partners, L.L.C. (KSTP). KSTP provides customers comprehensive and mature IT and engineering professional services through small business set-aside acquisitions.

SBG, a subsidiary of DSS Inc., is a nationwide provider of professional engineering, IT modernization, IT governance, cyber security, and artificial intelligence services to federal and commercial clients. A representative sample of SBG's clients includes the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Defense Health Agency (DHA), the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Army National Guard, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board (DNFSB), and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Eleven09 is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) IT Services and Solutions provider for both state and federal customers. At Eleven09, customer service and satisfaction will always be our priority. Each solution that is presented to the customer is derived directly from their needs and is anchored in our core belief of acting in our client's best interest above all else. Our primary customer is the Department of Veterans' Affairs (VA) where we constantly strive to improve outcomes for our nation's Veterans and their families. Eleven09 has been and always will be committed to improving the journey of the American veteran as they transition from their respective branch of service to their lifetime agency, the VA.

KSTP's core competency is delivering Scaled Agile (SAFe®)-based program and portfolio management. For over fifteen years our subject matter experts have advised Federal stakeholders on critical matters, ranging from enterprise Agile DevSecOps to legacy systems modernization, to clinical workflow governance. We automate portfolio management at scale using Business Intelligence and Dashboarding to enable data-driven decision making. Examples include the Department of Veterans Affairs Enterprise Program Management Office (ePMO), Vista Evolution PMO, and the Electronic Health Record Modernization PMO.

Additionally, KSTP specializes in large-scale COTS Cloud Integrations. Currently, we are one of the largest mobility management vendors in the Federal government, overseeing half a million Android, IoS, Macintosh, and Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR) devices between the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Defense Health Agency. We handle all aspects of Cloud operations, security, credentialing, and integration with partner programs.

Other key areas of support include Healthcare Information technology providing highly tailored solutions for healthcare-specific problems such as claims processing or Electronic Health Record modernization. We serve in this role by supporting the VA Office of Community Care, Office of Technical Integration, and the Office of Electronic Health Record Modernization.

In all areas of support, KSTP experts advise stakeholders and deliver cybersecurity solutions including Risk Management Framework (RMF) policy and program services for the VA and the Defense Health Agency

"Eleven09 has always been committed to our nation's Veterans and their families. We are passionate about improving all aspects of a Veteran's journey but recognized that there is only so much we could accomplish as a single company. I learned a long time ago that nothing is impossible if you have the right team around you and I believe SBG is the perfect teammate and one that can help us further our impact at the VA as well as aiding our mutual growth in a meaningful and responsible manner. We are excited anout the partnership with SBG and leveraging our mutual experience to better serve our Nation's Veterans."

