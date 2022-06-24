The Salvation Army Activates Response to Dangerous Heat Wave

Historically high temperatures threaten to impact vulnerable communities

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army has activated new services and evolved existing services across the country to help provide hydration and shade for homeless individuals, senior citizens, and other vulnerable populations at risk of suffering from heat stroke and other heat-related conditions.

The life-threatening heat wave currently impacting approximately 35 million Americans marks the beginning of what experts predict will be a "hotter-than-usual" summer.

In fact, extreme heat is deadlier than hurricanes, tornadoes, or floods annually, with approximately 1,500 people dying per year in the United States. In some areas, unsheltered individuals account for nearly half of these deaths. Communities in nearly every part of the country are under heat advisories following unseasonably intense spikes in temperature. Unsheltered individuals in these areas face dehydration, sunburn, heat stroke, and infections from sweat-soaked clothing that goes unwashed.

"Most Americans don't know how serious of a threat these soaring temperatures can be to unsheltered people and other vulnerable populations," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "Because of the generous support of our donors, we are able to offer heat relief at many of our 7,200 locations across the country, which can be lifesaving amid a hotter-than-usual summer."

Examples of some of The Salvation Army's services across the country:

Dallas, Texas : The Carr P. Collins Social Service Center is being utilized as a cooling station, and more than 13 other locations nearby are also offering shelter, hydration, and snacks.

Macon, Ga. : As temperatures in Middle Georgia are expected to skyrocket, The Salvation Army in Macon has opened its facility to stay cool and has encouraged the community to donate items like water or snacks for guests.

Phoenix metro area, Ariz.: Eight heat-relief stations and a mobile hydration unit are being activated on any day the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning. Locations include Apache Junction , Avondale , Chandler , Glendale , Mesa , Phoenix , Surprise , and Tempe.

Las Vegas, Nev. : The Salvation Army is reopening one of its facilities to provide residents relief from the heat. Those at the shelter will be able to take showers, do laundry, and stay hydrated while also having the chance to work with case managers for additional services and referrals.

St. Louis, Mo. : In addition to opening a cooling center for unsheltered individuals, The Salvation Army has distributed more than 100 air conditioning units to local families in need.

Portsmouth, Ohio : Opened their corps lobby as a cooling center for people to hydrate and receive shade.

Across the country, The Salvation Army is opening cooling centers for those who need water and shade, as well as providing utility support for the elderly or other vulnerable individuals in affected communities.

The best way to support these efforts is by making a financial contribution, which allows The Salvation Army to meet immediate and long-term needs. To learn more about The Salvation Army's response, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

To learn more about staying safe in extreme heat, click here.

Those who are able to donate can do so through a variety of convenient and safe methods:

Visit HelpSalvationArmy.org

Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY

Make a contribution through Amazon Alexa by saying, "Alexa, make a donation to The Salvation Army"

