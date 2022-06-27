Burn Boot Camp and Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Join Forces, Helping Families Live Longer and Grow Stronger

Burn Boot Camp Hosts Sixth Annual "Be Their Muscle" Event Nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp , a leading fitness franchise with a mission and passion for empowering communities, is proud to be teaming up with Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) for the sixth annual 'Be Their Muscle' event taking place on Saturday, July 30th or Sunday, July 31st (depending on the location). To find your nearest location and registration for the "Be Their Muscle" event visit: https://www.mda.org/burnbootcamp2022 .

Launched in 2016, the once local initiative has grown into an incredible national campaign raising over a million dollars to date for MDA, which supports families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. Throughout the partnership, the Burn Boot Camp and MDA teams have worked to bring communities together, empowering people of all ages living with neuromuscular disease to pursue their passions and live independent lives. The partnership continues to generate awareness and funds for MDA's mission to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of the families they serve.

This year, on Saturday, July 30, or Sunday, July 31 (depending on the location), community members are invited to visit their local Burn Boot Camp gym to participate in the "Be Their Muscle" fundraising camp. All proceeds will benefit MDA's mission. With its growing network of franchise partners of over 300 gyms nationwide in 40 states, Burn Boot Camp is proud that the company can involve more members and a larger community than ever this year.

"We're honored to continue supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association through this annual event that brings together our community and aims to empower the people MDA serves to live longer, more independent lives," said Devan Kline, Co-Founder and CEO of Burn Boot Camp. "Our nation-wide community loves to come together to give back to families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases, and we are excited to give back to this incredible organization."

With a focus on community, Burn Boot Camp and its members recognize how fortunate they are for the opportunity to push themselves and their physical boundaries daily. This partnership is a natural fit for #BurnNation and husband-wife, co-founder duo Devan and Morgan Kline, who share a deep passion for philanthropy and the relationship cultivated with the MDA.

The MDA family, featured in the accompanying image, is one of 300,000 families across the country supported by MDA's mission and this partnership. Gabriella (Brie) Allen, who was diagnosed with congenital myopathy when she was three and a half years old, and has participated in Burn Boot Camp's "Be Their Muscle" events previously, has been able to share her story with participants, and connect with the community. Her family shares, "Through MDA, we have had great care, met great people, and had the opportunity to show the world that muscle disease isn't stopping Brie and she is just like most kids her age and disability doesn't change that."

"At the Muscular Dystrophy Association, families and communities are at the heart of our mission," said Kristine Welker, Chief of Staff at MDA. "We are so grateful to partner with Burn Boot Camp for the "Be Their Muscle" campaign to raise awareness and funds for families and community members living with neuromuscular disease. Thank you to Morgan and Devan Kline who connected with us through volunteering at MDA Summer Camp in Charlotte, North Carolina, and became part of our MDA family. We are so proud of how this partnership has grown over the years and engaged our families in cities across the country, as it truly embodies our strength in unity."

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept where like-minded women and men can come together, build confidence and inspire one another through fitness. The national franchise started as a female-focused boutique gym franchise with a mission and passion for empowering communities. Recently, Burn Boot Camp has cultivated a following from both women and men alike, giving an opportunity to families to work out together while taking advantage of Childwatch services that are provided exclusively to members. Burn Boot Camp offers 45-minute Camps through highly innovative daily programming crafted by certified personal trainers. For more information, visit burnbootcamp.com

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

