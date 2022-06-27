Democrats for the Illinois House Release Build Up Blue 2022 Promo

CHICAGO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of House Speaker "Emanuel" Chris Welch, Democrats for the Illinois House has developed the strongest fundraising arm with the banner of working for the people. Today, the caucus of House Democrats, released their official promo for their upcoming fundraiser Build Up Blue 2022 urging voters to keep Illinois moving forward.

"In recent years Illinois has become a Democratic haven in the midst of increasingly extremist Republican states," said Democratic Party of Illinois Chairwoman Robin Kelly. "We cannot and will not allow our state to join the race to the bottom. Working together, we must defend our Democratic supermajorities this November, including our fantastic House Democrats, and continue to deliver real results for the people of Illinois."

Build Up Blue 2022 will be held at the Fremont in Chicago [15 W Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60654] on July 21st from 5:00 pm-7:30 pm. Invitees include legislators, union members, advocacy groups, and voters who share a united vision for a government that works for the people of Illinois.

"What we have been able to accomplish in the House has been unprecedented," said Speaker Welch, who has led the house in passing a balanced budget, supporting women's rights, and achieving six credit upgrades all while providing economic relief for families. "You hear these people saying they want to take us back. Back to what? The verge of ruin? Democrats in the Illinois House say we won't go back. We need everyone to vote with their time, vote with their pocketbooks, and let's keep Illinois moving forward."

The official promotion can be seen here. Tickets for Build Up Blue 2022 are on sale now. DIH is currently seeking sponsors and event partners to help make the fundraiser and Democratic efforts a success. The event is closed to the press, but open to the public with pre-purchased tickets. Visit DemsforILHouse.com or contact 708.938.5787 to get your tickets today.

About Democrats for the Illinois House: Democrats for the Illinois House is the official political arm of the Illinois House Democratic Caucus. We support Democrats for the Illinois House in fighting for equality, justice, and opportunity for all. Under the leadership of House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, Democrats for Illinois House (DIH) is dedicated to promoting the excellent work of the caucus, protecting incumbents, winning competitive races, and serving Illinoisans with integrity. The Illinois House Democratic Caucus is one of the most diverse in the nation representing African-American (22), Latinx (10), Asian American (4), Women (39) and LGBTQ+ (4) members. DIH is committed to creating an environment across the state that is inclusive and welcoming to all people.

