Museum of Science, Boston, EiE® and Pear Deck™ Partner to Bring STEM Learning to Interactive Platform

NEW ORLEANS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISTE 2022 -- Today at the 2022 International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) conference, the Museum of Science, Boston's award-winning curricula division, EiE®, announced its collaboration with Pear Deck™, a student engagement platform from GoGuardian providing interactive learning and formative assessment solutions to K – 12 schools and teachers. As part of this collaboration, Pear Deck will offer a series of EiE-developed interactive STEM lessons that support educators in introducing the critical topic of climate change to students in grades 3 – 8.

Created by the Museum of Science, Boston, EiE delivers standards-aligned STEM curriculum focusing on computer science and engineering to millions of students in classes across America, covering relevant and timely topics including climate action and healthcare. EiE's climate change-themed lessons allow teachers and students to expand their STEM literacy on new ways of thinking about this important topic.

As part of this collaboration, EiE with Pear Deck transformed 10 of its climate change lessons into engaging, interactive, slideshow-style lessons for teachers to add to their curriculum. Each of the presentations include standards-aligned lesson plans, formative assessments, real-world examples and videos, enhanced with the interactive features of Pear Deck.

"For nearly 20 years, EiE has empowered students and teachers across America to apply STEM learning to the big challenges we face in the world including climate change. Through engaging lessons, EiE allows students to see themselves as engineers who can and will develop the solutions to change climate change," said Heather Gunsallus, vice president of STEM Education at the Museum of Science, Boston. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Pear Deck and the amazing technology from GoGuardian which will give EiE an incredible opportunity to expand these important lessons to thousands of educators with interactive tools to engage students in vital conversations."

Founded by educators, Pear Deck is an interactive learning platform that helps teachers engage students in proven instructional strategies with real-time formative assessment tools. Whether teaching in person or from afar, Pear Deck makes it easy for educators to connect with learners of every age and ability, reducing achievement gaps and improving outcomes for all students. Pear Deck also offers the Content Orchard, which provides learning templates, ready-to-teach activities such as the EiE-developed STEM lessons, and much more seamlessly integrated into the Pear Deck experience.

"We're proud to partner with the experts at Museum of Science, Boston and EiE to help students explore the urgent topic of climate change," said Kate Beihl, chief marketing officer, GoGuardian. "We're excited to make these engaging, high-quality lessons available to all educators in the Pear Deck Content Orchard."

Several members of the EiE leadership team will be available onsite during ISTE 2022 to provide more information about the partnership at GoGuardian's booth #716. Lessons are free for educators who subscribe to Pear Deck and are already available in the collection for use. For more information about EiE, visit eie.org.

About the Museum of Science, Boston

Among the world's largest science centers, and one of New England's most attended cultural institutions, the Museum of Science engages 1.4 million visitors a year to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through interactive exhibits and programs. Nearly an additional 2 million people experience the Museum annually through touring exhibitions, Planetarium productions, and preK – 8 EiE® STEM curricula through the William and Charlotte Bloomberg Science Education Center. Established in 1830, the Museum is home to such iconic exhibits as the Theater of Electricity, the Charles Hayden Planetarium, and the Mugar Omni Theater. The Museum influences formal and informal STEM education through research and national advocacy, as a strong community partner and loyal educator resource, and as a leader in universal design, developing exhibits and programming accessible to all. Learn more mos.org.

About GoGuardian

GoGuardian provides simple, proven solutions to help create effective, engaging, and safe learning environments. Our award-winning system of learning tools is purpose-built for K-12 and trusted by school leaders to promote effective teaching and equitable engagement, while empowering educators to help keep students safe. Learn more at goguardian.com.

