Albuquerque Journal Names Rinchem a Winner of the New Mexico Top Workplaces 2022 Award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinchem has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Albuquerque Journal Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including: alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Rinchem is proud to foster a culture and work environment where our employees feel appreciated and can find a positive work life balance, "said Shanna Jensen, Rinchem's Global Director of HR & OD. "This award validates all the work we've put into developing an employee centric atmosphere. I'm thankful for the dedicated teams who embody Rinchem's values in their everyday work. Ultimately, they are what drives our organization forward."

With over 200 employees located in New Mexico alone, this makes Rinchem one of the state's largest private employers - and now, one of the state's Top Workplaces, too. Although headquartered in New Mexico, the company has a global footprint with warehouses in all parts of the United States and across three different continents.

"Rinchem is pleased to be honored as an organization whose outstanding culture shows a commitment to our people," said Chuck Breinholt, Rinchem's CEO. As a chemical and gas supply chain management company, Rinchem is currently in the process of building several new warehouses to support the growth of the semi-conductor industry. "We have experienced and will continue to see tremendous growth over the coming years. Rinchem always aims to ensure our employees remain a focal point in our organization."

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Rinchem is the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers globally with over 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gases safely handled annually. They set the standard in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. Rinchem applies four decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency in order to provide the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. The primary industries that Rinchem serves include pharmaceutical, biotech, semiconductor and aerospace. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on Facebook or LinkedIn.

