Cloocus recognized as the winner of the 2022 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year

SEOUL, South Korea, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloocus, a leading cloud experts group specialized in Microsoft, today announced it has won the Country of the Year 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"The partner of the Year Award is awarded to the partner that has shown the highest performance in Microsoft business. Receiving this award for the second consecutive year, I feel great responsibility to strive more," said Steve Hong, the CEO of Cloocus. "We will do our best to become a partner with the best technology to support 3 Cloud – Azure, Microsoft365, and Dynamics365 & Power Platform."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Cloocus was recognized for providing outstanding and services in Korea.

Despite being founded for only three years, Cloocus has grown in a rapid pace this year. Since its earlier stage, Cloocus has heavily invested in Microsoft's cloud technology and acquired "Azure Expert MSP," which is Microsoft's top global technology grade. Among the Korean partners, it holds the most advanced specialization certifications, which is the highest grade of Azure technology per specific workloads, for Cloud Migration, Hybrid Cloud, Security, Application Modernization, Data & AI, and more. By utilizing the latest technologies of "Azure Digital Twin Platform," "Azure Databricks," and "Azure Machine Learning" for its recent project with Hyundai Motor Group, it has proven its exceptional expertise in Data and AI services.

An e-approval solution optimized for Korean work environments, "ClooWorks," has also been launched based on Microsoft Teams. As the first Microsoft Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) partner in Korea, it is recruiting partners to do its Microsoft business together and is striving to expand its Microsoft-based cloud ecosystem. With Microsoft Korea, Cloocus opened the "Global Tech Hub" in Busan to strengthen strategic cooperation in expanding its regional cloud business.

Furthermore, Cloocus is also actively engaged in Microsoft Enabler Program to implement an inclusive workplace for disabilities in the APAC region.

"I am honored to announce the winners of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for its customers."

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-theyear-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

About Cloocus Co Ltd

Founded in 2019, Cloocus Co Ltd is recognized as a Microsoft Azure expert MSP (Managed Service Provider)(NASDAQ: MSFT) and currently houses the most Microsoft Azure experts in South Korea and is also recognized as Korea's first Cloud Modernization, AMP, and Azure Advanced Specializations partner with over 500+ clients.

Cloocus has been working tirelessly to serve customers from Enterprise to SMBs and startups of various industries including Hyundai Motor Group, SK Group, Hanwha Solutions, CJ, Netmarble, NC, PearlAbyss, Krafton, and more.

In July 2021, Cloocus was named as the winner of "Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021 Korea".

It has overseas offices in New York and Kuala Lumpur and will continue to expand its global business, mainly in Asia.

