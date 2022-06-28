Lyons Tactical Allocation Strategy Achieves 5-Star Morningstar™ Rating with Ten Year Track Record

WINTER PARK, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Wealth Management, LLC's flagship separately managed account strategy - Lyons Tactical Allocation Portfolio (LTAP) - reached the milestone 10-year track record during the 2nd quarter of 2022 with a 5-star Morningstar™ Rating for its performance during the ten years ended March 31, 2022.

"Sticking to our core strategy has paid off for our investors, while at the same time being flexible and willing to make adjustments and improvements along the way has worked well for the strategy's continuity." says Sander Read, CEO of Lyons Wealth Management and co-Portfolio Manager of the LTAP strategy.

The LTAP strategy most notably sidestepped the market crash at the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The strategy's maximum drawdown through March 2020 was less than 1%, providing investors with a 42.45% return net of fees for calendar year 2020.

The Lyons Tactical Allocation Portfolio offers an offense-first, bullish approach to tactical investing that seeks to optimize upside capture while offering potential capital preservation during sustained bear markets. Full equity allocations are maintained for the long-term, while addressing downside risk with separate and distinct solutions for different levels of market risk. Lyons employs a systematic tactical model - the Quantitative Risk Indicator (QRI) - to identify periods of heightened equity market risk, with a goal of minimizing exposure to significant market declines.

"Being relatively passive when passive works, but proactive when active investing is needed, has benefited our clients tremendously." continued Mr. Read.

