Meddux Opens 22,000 sq. ft. Facility in Boulder, Colorado

New facility to accelerate next generation MedTech and Life Science products to market

BOULDER, Colo., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meddux, a premier engineering, design, development, and manufacturing company serving early-stage start-ups, incubators, small to large OEMs, and research institutions in the MedTech and Life Science industry, has opened a new facility in Boulder, Colorado. The 22,000 sq. ft. facility doubles the overall square footage from the previous Meddux location in Colorado. The company has quadrupled its product development area and has doubled its manufacturing footprint. This facility also has a newly dedicated space for a 1,500 sq. ft. Class 7 cleanroom. This is the second move with expansion that Meddux has made in the five years since it was founded, and the company continues to deliver on its business growth strategies.

Meddux was founded by three industry veterans in 2017—David Schechter, Nathan White, and Chad Herremans—with the shared vision of accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical device therapies by providing unparalleled flexibility and responsiveness.

The timing of this expansion also falls on the footsteps of their five-year anniversary. Customers and employees will be invited in a few weeks to engage in an event celebrating these two milestones for Meddux.

"The Meddux team is excited about the new facility and our continued commitment to the Colorado region," said Dave Schechter, President of Meddux. "The new facility allows us to expand upon our highly engineered product development capabilities and manufacturing capacity to support long-term, sustained growth for years to come."

Over the last ten years medical device innovation in Colorado has exploded. Many leading OEMs have opened and expanded operational facilities in the Colorado region. Boulder, Colorado is recognized as one of the best places to start and grow a business. It offers an award-winning quality of life, and is known for culture of innovation, and has a collaborative resource-rich business environment.

"The new facility will allow us to grow our customer base and expand offerings to existing customers," said Margery Parsell, Director of Business Development at Meddux. "It will enable us to continue to fulfill our long-term commitment to deliver these life-saving solutions that enhance patients around the world."

To learn more about the new Meddux facility, or discuss your next project, customers should contact Margery Parsell.

About Meddux

Meddux Development Corporation is a premier engineering design, development, and manufacturing firm for complex medical devices, life sciences, and consumer healthcare products. Meddux has the ability to take you from concept to product launch or help support task-specific projects to meet your goals.

