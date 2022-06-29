American Homes 4 Rent Announces S&P Global Ratings Upgrade to 'BBB' With Stable Outlook

CALABASAS, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, today announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) recently upgraded the company's corporate credit rating to BBB from BBB-. The rating outlook is stable. American Homes 4 Rent's track record of strong operating results, persistent single-family rental demand tailwinds, and the company's commitment to its financial policies were all cited as key factors in the upgrade.

"Prudent balance sheet management has been a foundational cornerstone of American Homes 4 Rent," said Christopher C. Lau, Chief Financial Officer at American Homes 4 Rent. "We are pleased that S&P has recognized the continual improvement of our credit profile, as balance sheet strength and flexibility continue to remain top strategic priorities."

