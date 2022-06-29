CECO Environmental Adds New General Counsel to Leadership Team

DALLAS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today announced Lynn Watkins-Asiyanbi has joined CECO as its new Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Watkins will lead the overall legal strategy for CECO, manage SEC regulatory compliance, work across various functional and business leaders to support the overall strategic growth plan, and support the Board of Directors as corporate secretary.

With nearly 20 years of legal experience, both in private practice and with global industrial companies, such as John Bean Technologies, W.W. Grainger, Inc. and U.S. Foods, Inc., Watkins brings a multitude of experience and skills, particularly with mergers and acquisitions, ethics, corporate governance, CSR and ESG, and financial and regulatory compliance.

"I am very excited to welcome Lynn to CECO and working closely with her to advance our strategic growth and functional capabilities," said Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer, CECO Environmental. "Lynn brings a tremendous breadth of legal and operational experiences across a range of diversified industrial companies. These experiences, coupled with her approach to partnering with other business leaders to drive performance, is the perfect mix to help CECO on our strategic journey."

Watkins earned a joint J.D. and MBA from the Pritzker School of Law at Northwestern University and the Kellogg School of Management, and was selected, upon graduation, for Cargill's MBA Leadership Development program. Lynn earned her undergraduate degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Chemical Engineering and Economics.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a global leader in industrial air quality and fluid handling serving a broad landscape of industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom Engineered Systems for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil & gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

