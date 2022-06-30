Avelo Airlines Begins Two More Nonstop Routes From Baltimore-Washington: Orlando and Wilmington, NC

Very low introductory fares start at $59

BALTIMORE and WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines this week begins service to two new destinations from Washington D.C. / Baltimore: Orlando, Florida and Wilmington, North Carolina. Very low one-way fares from BWI to Orlando and Wilmington starting at $59* are available at AveloAir.com .

Flights from Baltimore / Washington International Airport (BWI) to Orlando International Airport (MCO) begin today and BWI to Wilmington International Airport (ILM) begin tomorrow, Friday, July 1. These flights offer the National Capital region a convenient and affordable getaway to North Carolina's most accessible coastal destination and the Theme Park Capital of the World.

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "There's growing demand for air service from BWI and Avelo's unmatched convenience and affordability make traveling to Orlando and Wilmington easier than ever. The start of these two new routes, in addition to our existing service to Southern Connecticut, provide more choice for our Customers' next vacation, weekend getaway, or reconnecting with family and friends."

Avelo will fly its Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft on both routes. The Orlando route will operate five times per week and the Wilmington route will operate three times per week. Flight days and times below:



Route Departs Arrives Orlando – Starting at $59





Thursday, June 30: Thursday & Sunday BWI-MCO 10:00 a.m. 12:25 p.m.

MCO-BWI 7:00 a.m. 9:20 a.m. Monday, Friday & Saturday BWI-MCO 7:45 p.m. 10:10 p.m.

MCO-BWI 4:45 p.m. 7:05 p.m. Wilmington – Starting at $59





Starts Friday, July 1: Monday, Friday & Saturday BWI-ILM 12:05 p.m. 1:40 p.m.

ILM-BWI 9:45 a.m. 11:20 a.m.

"Avelo has plans to grow, and we're excited that the airline will offer our local residents and visitors added low fare travel options," said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. "These continuous inaugurals, highlights the strength and appeal of our market."

In late May, Avelo began its first route from BWI to Connecticut's most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).

Orlando : Theme Park Capital of the World

Avelo flies this route seasonally, five days a week: Thursday through Monday. Wonder awaits in Orlando with endless excitement and unforgettable adventures. Whether it's a trip for families, couples, single travelers or a group of friends, Orlando is the perfect destination that ensures a memorable vacation filled with unique experiences for every visitor. While Orlando is known as the Theme Park Capital of the World for its incredible parks and attractions, there's so much more to enjoy. The destination is also home to sizzling nightlife and a vibrant entertainment scene, craft breweries, wineries, professional sports teams and so much more.

"Orlando International Airport prides itself on offering the traveling public options in both airlines and destinations," said Kevin Thibault, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Chief Executive Officer. "What we're getting with Avelo is even more than a new connection between Central Florida and Baltimore. It is an additional access point for business to the popular northeast corridor from our region."

Wilmington, North Carolina – Discover Adventure, Renewal and Convenience at its Finest

Avelo flies this route three days a week: Monday, Friday and Saturday. ILM is the perfect-sized airport and huge on hospitality and convenience. As the fifth largest airport in North Carolina, Southern hospitality greets visitors with beautiful public arts, a putting green and rocking chairs bidding welcome to the gateway to southeastern North Carolina.

"We're thankful Avelo Airlines selected Wilmington International Airport and are thrilled to be part of their network expansion especially with a new route to Washington, D.C. / Baltimore," said Jeffrey Bourk, Airport Director. "Avelo's low fares offer additional travel choices and even more reasons to book a flight to ILM."

From Wilmington's vibrant riverfront and scenic Riverwalk that winds around the storied Cape Fear River to three colorful island beaches, there is something about the water that surrounds, transforms, and enthralls visitors. One destination with four unique settings creates a bounty of vibrant vacation experiences. From horse-drawn carriage rides on the old brick-lined streets to the rhythm of live music along the riverfront, Wilmington embraces influences from the past and present.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

At Avelo, there are no change or cancellation fees. Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

The American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft historically operating at many of the small hometown airports Avelo serves. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's "One Crew" value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 25 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

