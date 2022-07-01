Best-Ever Monthly Sales for All-New Kia Sportage in June

Kia America's Longest-Running Nameplate Sets All-Time Monthly Sales Record and Tops 10,000 Units For Third Consecutive Month
IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced June sales of 65,142 units, an increase of 12-percent month-over-month. The all-new Sportage SUV posted all-time record monthly sales total of 14,153 units. June also marked the third consecutive month that sales of the Sportage SUV exceeded 10,000 units contributing to record high SUV ratio of overall sales of 71-percent. In addition, Kia captured its largest share of market ever beating the previous high achieved in July 2021.
"With our wide range of sedans, SUVs and electrified vehicles, Kia has the most well-balanced model line-up in the industry," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "The ongoing popularity of the EV6 and strong initial sales performance of the all-new Sportage SUV continue to push the brand on its upward trajectory. We are confident that Kia will continue to outpace the industry well into the third quarter and through the rest of the year."
In addition to sales, June saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:
- The 2022 Kia EV6 named among Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award winners
- The Forte taking top honors in the Compact Car segment; and the Carnival, K5, Rio, Sportage and Telluride models – each taking the number two spot in their respective categories – according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.
MONTH OF JUNE
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2022
2021
2022
2021
EV6
2,567
N/A
12,568
N/A
Rio
2,986
3,590
14,918
16,673
Forte
9,299
11,482
51,806
62,159
K5/Optima
5,922
8,641
35,312
51,120
Cadenza
N/A
32
1
225
Stinger
713
1,404
5,163
6,498
K900
N/A
3
N/A
70
Soul
4,954
7,103
27,608
38,780
Niro
1,723
2,633
17,666
11,817
Seltos
2,193
3,568
19,766
32,185
Sportage
14,153
11,828
52,356
53,374
Sorento
8,133
7,405
39,045
48,313
Telluride
9,186
7,613
46,893
45,438
Carnival/Sedona
3,313
3,184
10,238
11,859
Total
65,142
68,486
333,340
378,511
