AUXO™ Launches the Calent, Its First Dry Herb Vaporizer

Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

SHENZHEN, China, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AUXO™, the premier provider of high-quality concentrate and flower vaporizers, announced today the launch of its newest offering: the Calent. Compared to other dry herb vaporizers on the market, Calent offers the pinnacle of performance in the same price segmentation.

Calent is a dry herb vaporizer that is designed to provide users with a convenient and consistent vaping experience. It is powered by conduction and infrared dual-heating technology that enables any loose leaf herb to get heated thoroughly and evenly, releasing rich aromas and fulfilling the potential for maximum potency.

With a 360-degree, rotatable mouthpiece made of medical-grade zirconia, users can enjoy an extended airpath that ensures faster vapor cool-down, additional safety, and rich draws of thick vapor.

Other unique features of Calent include its four preset heat settings, sleek aluminum-housed body, and connectivity to the AUXO Connect App (available via Apple & Android App Stores). Pre-heat times range from only 20-30 seconds, allowing for quick and convenient on-the-go usage, and Calent's battery life will last for up to thirty 50-second sessions. Read more about Calent at https://www.auxo-official.com/products/calent .

About AUXO
At AUXO, our primary focus is retaining natural and pure flavors through cutting-edge technology. Backed by an industry leader with world-class manufacturing systems and resources, AUXO aims to set new standards for the portable vaporizer market.

