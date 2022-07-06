Valour Wins Financial News' Startup of the Year

Valour was awarded Startup of the Year by Financial News as part of FN's Excellence in Trading & Tech Awards.

TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Valour Inc. (the "Company" or "Valour") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance, announced today that it was awarded Startup of the Year at the Excellence in Trading & Tech Awards hosted by Financial News.

"We are honoured to be recognized by Financial News," said Russell Starr, CEO at Valour. "This award speaks to both Valour's dynamic product offerings and our team's deep expertise with digital assets. We are proud to be the only publicly traded company solely focused on providing retail and institutional investors unparalleled access to diversified, regulated Web3 and DeFi protocols."

Financial News' award series celebrates the companies and individuals that stand out for the strength of their businesses in Europe. The shortlist was decided by a panel of FN editorial staff after several weeks of research, including scrutinising entries where received and canvassing third-party market participants for their views. The judges then met to discuss the shortlists and cast confidential votes.

"At Valour, we are optimistic about the future of digital assets in Europe and beyond," continued Mr. Starr. "In recognizing us for our business achievements, the Financial News clearly feels the same. In the past year, we have been able to launch seven different digital asset ETPs for retail and institutional investors to access the long-term benefits of DeFi. Additionally, as a result of our superior foresight and technical expertise, Valour ETPs continue to generate net inflows in June, in spite of the bear market. We are confident we can accelerate our growth when macroeconomic conditions turn in our favour."

Learn more about Valour at valour.com .

About Valour

Valour Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralised technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralised finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://valour.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the geographic expansion and additional listings of Valour's ETP offerings; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralised finance; the pursuit by Valour and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited to the acceptance of Valour ETPs by exchanges, including the NGM, Frankfurt and Euronext; investor demand for DeFi Technologies' and Valour's products; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE NEO STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valour, Inc.