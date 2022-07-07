The Levinson Group Expands Strategic Communications and Public Affairs Capabilities

Three elite communicators in the U.S. and U.K. extend the firm's global presence

WASHINGTON and LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Levinson Group ("TLG"), a strategic communications and issues management firm, announced today that Michael Crittenden, Matt McKenna, and Saira Zaki have joined the firm. The new hires bring extensive experience leading complex communications campaigns advising the public sector, private businesses, public figures, and influential leaders. Zaki joins TLG's newest office in London.

"We are delighted to welcome Mike, Matt and Saira to our growing global team. They expand our ability to provide superior advice and exceptional support to our clients," said Molly Levinson, CEO of TLG. "Each one of these communications leaders brings with them significant expertise honed from years of experience at the highest levels of government, politics, journalism, and in the private sector."

Crittenden brings deep experience advising leading companies and organizations, specializing in issues at the intersection of financial markets and public policy. He most recently served as a Managing Director at Mercury Public Affairs. He is a seasoned and award-winning journalist, having previously covered global financial markets, international economics, banking, and financial services at The Wall Street Journal and CQ for years prior to his work as a communications expert. As a journalist, he covered multiple federal and state government agencies, including the U.S. Congress, the U.S. Federal Reserve, U.S. Treasury Department, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the U.S. Department of State.

McKenna joins TLG with significant public affairs and public relations experience, leveraging a 16-year career in political campaigns and public relations, with demonstrated success operating at the highest levels of politics, government, and the private sector. After serving for years as communications advisor and spokesperson for President William J. Clinton, McKenna co-founded Greenbrier, a division of the Messina Group and a boutique public relations firm. McKenna began his communications career leading public relations and communications efforts for multiple state and national political campaigns. He has advised hundreds of global leaders and organizations, successfully leading teams in multi-dimensional and dynamic communications efforts.

Zaki joins TLG with more than 20 years of experience advising on strategic communications issues at a senior board level, navigating internal and external brand opportunities and challenges. Prior to joining TLG, Zaki, a former legal business journalist, served as the Global Director of Communications at Dechert LLP, where she sat on the marketing executive committee and oversaw global communications strategy for the entire firm. Prior to that, she successfully built and led the European communications function at Skadden LLP throughout a period of complex growth and change in the legal industry.

Crittenden, McKenna, and Zaki join a team of expert communicators at TLG with extensive experience advising public and private businesses, global law firms, professional services organizations, non-profit organizations, influential leaders, and public figures at pivotal inflection points.

About TLG

Founded in 2013, TLG serves as a strategic communications partner and advisor to leading public and private businesses and influential leaders. Chambers & Partners and National Law Journal ranked TLG among the top public relations and communications firms in the U.S. TLG has also been recognized for its commitment to leading social impact programs and for its robust pro bono practice.

