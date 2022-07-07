Universidad Santander USA Launches

Mexican university first ever to provide bachelors' and masters' degree programs online in Spanish to students in the United States

DALLAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universidad Santander, a private university with campuses in ten Mexican cities and affiliates in Central America, South America and Europe, has launched Universidad Santander USA https://usa.unisant.net/. This unique program will allow non-English speakers to pursue bachelor's and master's degrees and doctorates, in Spanish, online, while living in the United States. Such a specifically designed postsecondary program can lead to advanced professional opportunities for graduates, either in the US or their country of origin.

"This is an excellent opportunity for monolingual, Spanish speakers in the US who are limited in personal and professional growth because of language barriers that prevent them from pursuing higher education," says Chancellor of Universidad Santander USA, Jim Enrique Tolbert. Roughly 53 million people, 41 million native Spanish speakers, and approximately 11.6 million bilingual Spanish Speakers live in the United States. Universidad Santander https://unisant.edu.mx/ is a Mexican university that offers Bachelor's, Master's and Doctorate degrees in the fields of education and business, with programs delivered either on-campus or online.

"Universidad Santander USA would like to help all members of our community achieve their goals and reach their true potential regardless of language. With a degree from Universidad Santander USA, Spanish speaking graduates will be equipped to obtain higher levels of employment in the US or their country of origin. Because degrees are offered online, students can obtain these degrees in the US while considering their options upon graduation including to stay and work in the US or return as a college graduate to their country of origin," Tolbert stated.

There are many advantages to pursuing a degree from the Universidad Santander. The university's motto -- "My University. My Space. My Time" -- means the most flexible and efficient path to getting the type of degree that can lead to high paying employment. Online delivery allows non-traditional students to pursue their studies in what is often a very busy life of work and family commitments. It is the most cost-effective way to obtain a bachelor's degree.

Universidad Santander, founded in 2007, has graduated more than 20,000 students. The university is approved by Secretaria Educacion Publica.

