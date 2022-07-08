WesBanco Named to the Forbes Best-In-State Banks 2022 List

– Company Secures Top Awards for Kentucky and Ohio –

WHEELING, W.Va., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces, for the fourth year, that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, Inc., has been named to the Best-In-State Banks List by Forbes. This ranking was based on customer satisfaction and feedback, and WesBanco received strong scores across the survey, including high scores for 'trust', 'branch services', 'terms and conditions', 'customer service', 'digital services', and 'financial advice'. WesBanco was ranked the #1 bank in Ohio and the #2 bank in Kentucky.

WesBanco Logo (PRNewsfoto/WesBanco, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"WesBanco is honored to have been named one of the top banks in the states of Kentucky and Ohio," said Todd F. Clossin, WesBanco President and Chief Executive Officer. "This follows our also being recognized by Forbes as the only midsize bank ranked in the top ten of both America's Best Banks for our strong financial performance and Best Midsize Employers for our employee focus. WesBanco was also ranked as one of the World's Best Banks based on customer satisfaction by Forbes. These top rankings are a strong testament to the outstanding efforts and dedication of our employees. We are honored to be recognized by our customers for our trust and service."

Mr. Clossin continued, "WesBanco prides itself on delivering large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our customer-centric service culture is focused on building long-term customer relationships by pledging to serve our customers' personal financial needs and help grow their businesses. WesBanco is focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth through solid execution upon our distinct strategies, including the opening of loan production offices in major markets adjacent to our footprint and investing in innovative digital technology to make banking easier."

WesBanco's financial services include business and personal transaction account options; competitive business and personal lending services; a full range of online and mobile banking options; a full suite of commercial banking products and services; and trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department.

The Best-In-State Banks list is based on an independent survey of approximately 26,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate banks at which they have, or previously had, checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed banks in the following areas: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service, and Financial Advice. Across all states, just 133 banks were recognized, representing less than 3% of all U.S. banks. The awards list can be viewed on the Forbes website.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.4 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 205 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.