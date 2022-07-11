Practising Law Institute Announces Upgraded Version of PLI PLUS Research Platform

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), a leading nonprofit learning organization, has redesigned and relaunched its award-winning PLI PLUS research platform to deliver an improved user experience.



The upgraded platform offers enhanced search and intuitive navigation, with a new Browse by Practice Area feature that enables users to find content across 33 practice categories. The streamlined, modern design features a visual style mirroring PLI's main website, PLI.edu.

PLUS subscribers enjoy unlimited access to a curated collection of content, such as treatises from PLI Press, which publishes more than 200 titles per year. The database also includes periodicals, forms, and other documents, along with course handbooks and transcripts from PLI's highly regarded CLE programs.

"Since its introduction 10 years ago, PLUS has become a valued tool for law librarians and other researchers as well as practitioners," says Alexa Robertson, PLI's Senior Director of Legal Information Services and Electronic Publishing. "Incorporating feedback from our customers, the newest version of PLUS continues to offer unique value for our users, providing a one-stop resource for authoritative materials not found anywhere else."

"PLUS is the latest example of how PLI continues to innovate to meet the needs of the legal community," says PLI President Sharon L. Crane. "These updates reflect our ongoing commitment to providing practitioners with the timely, relevant knowledge they need to serve clients and to fulfill their pro bono responsibilities, and delivering this content in an accessible and convenient manner."

PLI is a sponsor of the premier event for legal library professionals, the American Association of Law Libraries conference, taking place in Denver this month. Visit Booth 901 for a demo of the PLUS platform and to learn about PLI's other resources for the legal community.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI is chartered by the Regents of the University of the State of New York, and was founded in 1933 by Harold P. Seligson. PLI provides the highest quality, accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs in a variety of formats. This content is delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including prominent lawyers, judges, investment bankers, accountants, corporate counsel, and U.S. and international government regulators. PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform. The essence of PLI's mission is its commitment to the pro bono community.

