SVB Securities Continues Expansion of its Technology Equity Research Team with the Addition of Jackson Ader

BOSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Securities, a leading investment bank serving the innovation economy, announced today the addition of Jackson Ader, CFA, to the firm's Technology Equity Research team as a Managing Director. He will cover software within the TMT research vertical, continuing to build out the team led by Michael Nathanson and Craig Moffett following last year's acquisition of technology equity research firm MoffettNathanson LLC.

"We are excited to welcome Jackson to our Technology Equity Research team as he will be instrumental in strengthening our research coverage in software," said Jim Kelly, Senior Managing Director of SVB Securities. "His appointment demonstrates SVB Securities' continued commitment to the growth of our platform."

Ader joins SVB Securities from J.P. Morgan Corporate & Investment Bank, where he was an Equity Research Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Small and Mid Cap Software. Earlier in his career at J.P. Morgan, he was a Treasury and Investor Services Analyst.

"I am thrilled to join SVB Securities' Technology Equity Research team to provide actionable insights to clients in the software sector," said Ader. "It's an exciting time to focus on the innovation economy and join an accomplished team amidst the growth and momentum of its technology platform."

SVB Securities has expanded its equity research to be a market-leading product in the healthcare and technology spaces to assist clients in achieving their strategic objectives. In December of 2021, SVB acquired MoffettNathanson, which has been known as the standard-bearer for technology equity research since its founding in 2013.

