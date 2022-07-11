THOMAS ABRAHAM WINS THE ARCHITECTURE MASTERPRIZE TROPHY

BANGALORE, India, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crystal Hall was awarded an Honorary Mention at the Architecture MasterPrize Awards. The mission of the Architecture MasterPrize is to advance the appreciation of quality architectural design worldwide.

The Crystal Hall is a 30-foot-tall two-story home that uses glass as its primary material, does not use air-conditioning and is yet, sustainable. In the 7 to 10 feet gap between two levels of high-performance glass, a thickset of tropical rainforest trees are encased in a sheer glass layer, which does the trick of maintaining a pleasant microclimate and providing privacy, while cutting the heat ingress.

The first glass layer reflects 35% of incident heat, followed by the open-to-sky rainforest radiating the remaining heat upwards. The final glass layer further reduces heat transmission by 35% – so that over 66.2% of the exterior heat is deflected from the interiors. The double glazing along with the thick greens, while keeping out the heat and enabling the ambient temperature to fall by a few notches, also insulates against external noise while ensuring copious natural light seeps into the interiors.

This is design with a heart: "modern in outlook, and yet timeless in essence." Finally, this is a building about sense, sensuality, spirituality, and sustainability.

