Pure Instinct. This is Nothing Phone (1)

Designed with instinct, to bring joy back to the everyday interactions. Through the Glyph Interface, a perfected OS and exceptional 50MP dual camera. All startlingly fast.

LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nothing introduced Phone (1), its first smartphone and the gateway to its future connected and open product ecosystem. Featuring the innovative Glyph Interface, a 50 MP dual camera, refined Nothing OS, 120Hz OLED display and a co-engineered Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 778G+ chipset, Nothing Phone (1) delivers speed and a smooth experience from £399 GBP. With a 200,000+ pre-order waitlist, and bids over $3,000 USD for the first 100 serialised units, it's one of the most anticipated tech products in years.

"We designed Phone (1) as a product we'd be proud to share with friends and family," said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. "This simple principle helped us wander off the beaten path, tune into our instincts, and create an experience that hopefully marks the start of change in a stagnant industry."

Glyph Interface

Nothing like you've seen before, the Glyph Interface is a new way of communicating to help minimise screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who's calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more. Simply pair individual contacts to a ringtone, each with a unique Glyph pattern, to never miss what's truly important.

For quieter focus, the Flip to Glyph feature triggers silent, lights-only notifications by placing Phone (1) with the Glyph Interface face up.

Considered design

Design that goes beyond the surface. Nothing Phone (1) features a transparent back with a unique design composed of over 400 components. Its 100% recycled aluminium frame makes it light and robust, while over 50% of the phone's plastic components are made with bio-based or post-consumer recycled materials - an industry leading percentage.

Dual-side Gorilla® Glass 5 provides toughness, whilst advanced vibration motors make touch responses life-like. The symmetrical bezels and aluminium frame adds elegance, lightness and durability.

Refined Nothing OS

Nothing OS delivers only the best of Android. No bloatware, just pure speed and a smooth user experience. Hardware and software speak a single visual language, with bespoke widgets, fonts, sounds and wallpapers, all designed in-house.

The Nothing Ecosystem is the home for all your favourite tech. No more separate apps. Control third party products from Phone (1)'s Quick Settings as easily as Nothing ones, starting with Tesla. Unlock doors, turn on AC, see miles left and more. More third party brand integrations to be announced soon.

Power is delivered where it's needed most with smart software that learns which apps are your favourite. Your most-used apps load super-fast, whilst the rest are frozen to save battery.

Display your NFT collection and track floor prices directly from Phone (1)'s home screen with the NFT Gallery.

Advanced dual cameras

Time to unlearn that more cameras mean better quality photos and videos. Phone (1)'s dual camera has two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The wide ƒ/1.8 aperture, dual image stabilisation and 10-bit colour videos gives you everything you need to shoot exceptionally stable, true-to-life and brilliantly detailed content. Intelligent features like Night Mode and Scene Detection tailor the perfect settings for every frame, doing the work for you.

Set the Glyph Interface to full brightness and illuminate close-up subjects with a gentle light. It's a portable ring-light, without the harshness of flash.

Beautiful display

1 billion colours. Every hue, powerfully true-to-life with a 6.55" OLED display and HDR10+. Richer colour and deeper contrasts are tuned to each scene. An adaptive 120Hz refresh rate ensures irresistibly responsive interactions, while being reassuringly power-efficient.

Powerful performance

Behind Phone (1)'s startling speed is the powerful and reliable Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 778G+ chipset, custom-made for Nothing to include wireless and reverse charging. Delivers phenomenal graphics and advanced camera features, all accelerated by 5G. Game Mode precisely matches sound to graphics and minimises notifications for captivating, immersive gaming.

Charge fast and charge wirelessly. Get 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. Reach 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge. Power accessories like Nothing Ear (1) with 5W reverse charge. The charging coil Glyph even lights up to indicate reverse charging is happening.



Availability and pricing

Phone (1) is available in both white and black, with three models to choose from: 8GB/128GB (£399 GBP), 8GB/256GB (£449 GBP), and the 12GB/256GB (£499 GBP, available late summer).

Open sales for Nothing Phone (1) start at 07:00 BST on 21 July 2022 across 40+ countries and regions, including the UK, Europe and Japan at nothing.tech and select carriers and retailers.



In the UK, Phone (1) will also be available from the following:

Nothing Kiosk (16 - 20 July) in Seven Dials, Covent Garden, London . Open Saturday - Wednesday, 10:00 - 19:00 BST . With limited quantities sold per day.

O2, the exclusive network provider of Phone (1) in the UK (online and instore)

Smartech, at Selfridges London (online and instore)

Amazon (online)

