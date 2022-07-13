ID.me Announces Support for Federal Privacy Legislation

Congress Should Act to Allow Every American to Better Control If and How Their Personal Information is Shared

MCLEAN, Va., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me , the secure digital identity network, announced its support for federal privacy legislation today to give Americans control over their private information and rein in data brokers who sell personal information for profit and without consent.

"ID.me supports federal privacy legislation that creates clear market protections for consumers," said Blake Hall, co-founder and CEO of ID.me. "We believe that individuals have a fundamental right to privacy, and to control their own data across organizations and websites through the identity provider of their choice. While there are still important issues to iron out, we urge Congress to pass legislation that puts users in the driver's seat and ensures they know how their personal information is being used."

ID.me supports federal privacy legislation that includes the following principles:

User control of data . Individuals should be empowered to control their own data.

Informed consent for data sharing. Credential service providers and other covered entities should be required to collect informed consent from individuals for the use of their data and should likewise provide options to revoke such consent for continued use.

Data governance. Covered entities should provide a portal to show users where they have provided consent to share data – and allow them to revoke such access.

Federal privacy legislation is being considered in Congress. House Energy and Commerce (E&C) Committee Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ-06), recently introduced the American Data Privacy and Protection Act with Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Roger Wicker (R-MS) and E&C Ranking Member Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA-05). The Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee reported the bill favorably on June 23, 2022, advancing it for full committee consideration. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chair Maria Cantwell (D-WA) is also reportedly considering a markup for a separate framework this summer.

The ID.me secure digital identity network includes partnerships in 30 states, 10 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors.

ID.me strives towards its mission of "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have secure access to services. To learn more, visit https://www.ID.me.

