Leaf Home™ Welcomes Seasoned Tech Executive Stephanie Tilenius to Board

Tilenius is the CEO of Vida Health and brings experience from consumer-facing brands such as Google, eBay, and PayPal to Leaf's board

HUDSON, Ohio, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home solutions, has announced that Stephanie Tilenius has joined its board. As an entrepreneur, Tilenius brings her strategic insight and over 20 years of experience in the digital ecommerce space, where she has focused on building, growing, and scaling some of the largest tech companies in the world.

Leaf Home has announced that Stephanie Tilenius has joined its board. Tilenius is the CEO of Vida Health and brings experience from consumer-facing brands such as Google, eBay, and PayPal. (PRNewswire)

"I was drawn to Leaf Home because of its unique growth story in the home improvement space and how its products and solutions are transforming the lives of homeowners every day," said Tilenius. "This is an exciting time for the company, and I'm honored to be a part of its board to continue driving growth through technology."

Tilenius is the founder and CEO of Vida Health, Inc., a mobile continuous virtual care platform for preventing, managing, and overcoming chronic and mental health conditions trusted by Fortune 100 companies, large national payers, and healthcare providers. Before starting Vida Health, Tilenius was an Executive in Residence at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, a venture capital firm primarily focusing on companies within its Digital Growth Fund, where she invested in Nextdoor and MyFitnessPal.

Tilenius previously served as Vice President of Global Commerce and Payments at Google, Inc., where she oversaw digital commerce, product search, and payments. She also worked alongside Leaf Home's President and CEO, Jeff Housenbold, at eBay as Senior Vice President of eBay.com and global product. Prior to her position at eBay, Tilenius grew PayPal into a multi-billion business and global payments platform as its General Manager and Vice President of Merchant Services.

In addition to Leaf Home, she has vast experience on publicly traded and private company boards, including her current positions at Seagate Technology, which creates precision-engineered mass-data storage and management solutions, and Wish, a leader in mobile shopping. She previously served on the boards of Tapestry, Tradesy, and Redbubble.

"Stephanie is a fantastic addition to our board. Her experience, leadership skills, and knowledge in building customer-centric platforms and companies through technology are crucial as we continue to scale our business," said Housenbold. "We understand how important it is to create a strong and diverse board at Leaf, and we're excited about what she will contribute."

Leaf Home's board has grown to seven members, including three independent executives. Tilenius marks the third woman to join the board within the past 18 months. Lisa Payne, former Chief Financial Officer of Taubman Centers, Inc., joined in early 2021. Monique Bonner, executive advisor at Akamai and former global marketing executive at Dell, was added in September.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over 1.1 million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

Contact: media@leafhome.com.

Leaf Home (PRNewsfoto/Leaf Home) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leaf Home