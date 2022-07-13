TACO BELL® GO MOBILE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN LAS VEGAS ON JULY 18

Diversified Restaurant Group brings the new digital concept to the Nevada market

LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), a multi-brand quick-service restaurant franchisee, is opening the first Taco Bell Go Mobile on the West coast. It's the first Taco Bell location of its kind to have two drive-thru lanes, with one fully dedicated to accommodating mobile orders and delivery drivers. The new design makes it an easy and convenient experience for customers who've ordered ahead online. The Las Vegas Taco Bell Go Mobile is located at 2224 E. Craig Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89030, and will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, July 18th.

"Taco Bell is a significant part of the DRG portfolio and we are thrilled to be part of the exciting growth and evolution of the brand by bringing this new concept to Las Vegas," said SG Ellison , President of Diversified Restaurant Group. "This location is our first Go Mobile and is particularly special, as we've recently opened corporate headquarters in the market. We're delighted to have this location in our backyard and be able to celebrate and share this momentous occasion with our new neighbors."

Recently, the Las Vegas Go Mobile Taco Bell hosted a driver preview day where DoorDash drivers could redeem an exclusive offer - a free combo meal of their choosing. Over 200 Door Dash drivers showed up and enjoyed how fast the drive-thru experience is. The Go Mobile Taco Bell grand opening will feature an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce at 10 am.

The Taco Bell Go Mobile restaurant concept features all the Mexican-inspired fan favorites of tacos, burritos, nachos, and more. The building is a new micro concept at around half the size of a typical Taco Bell with no indoor seating. However, If customers want to get out of their car, they can order inside on a kiosk and enjoy a meal on the covered patio.

To place your orders with the new Las Vegas Taco Bell, Go Mobile restaurant, download the Taco Bell app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For more information about Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com.

Images: HERE

About Diversified Restaurant Group

Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast-casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 300+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri, and Alaska.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit www.TacoBell.com/news or www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Taco Bell's Twitter, Taco Bell News' Twitter, TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel. For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, click here.

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

brianne@inklinkmarketing.com

786.605.9228

View original content:

SOURCE Diversified Restaurant Group