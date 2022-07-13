VORTEQ Completes Strategic Acquisition in Mexico City

Company Now Has Ten Coil Coating Lines in North America

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VORTEQ Coil Finishers (VORTEQ or the Company), a leading provider of coil coating services for aluminum and steel products, today announced the acquisition of the coil coating assets owned by Almexa Alumino S.A. DE C.V. (Almexa). As part of the transaction, the former Almexa coil coating operation, located in Mexico City, will be renamed VORTEQ Mexico. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

This transaction becomes the fourth add-on acquisition for VORTEQ in the last six years. Now operating ten continuous coil coating lines, VORTEQ offers the broadest geographical reach in the pre-painted metals industry for a wide range of metal products and multiple end use markets across North America.

"The addition of VORTEQ Mexico will drive significant growth for us, much like our highly successful acquisitions completed in 2016, 2018, and 2019," says Jim Dockey, VORTEQ's Chief Executive Officer. "The transaction will add incremental capacity, additional capabilities, and geographic reach to our extensive North American footprint. Additionally, it also fortifies VORTEQ's long-term strategic alliance with Almexa as the exclusive channel to the U.S. market for Almexa's 3105 common alloy coil, which now can be painted by VORTEQ in Mexico."

Matt Homme, Managing Partner of Shadowbriar Capital Partners (Shadowbriar) adds, "The Almexa transaction is a highly compelling acquisition for VORTEQ, further strengthening the Company's North American leadership position in aluminum coil coating. Shadowbriar will continue to support the outstanding VORTEQ team as the Company looks to further deepen its processing capabilities, geographical reach, and strategic partnerships."

About VORTEQ Coil Finishers

Since 1982, VORTEQ has been a trusted American source for quality coil coated steel and aluminum. With ten distinctly different coil coating lines strategically located in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, California and Mexico City, VORTEQ differentiates itself by offering a broad range of metal coil coating services to the industry. VORTEQ works with customers in diverse markets to offer industry specific services including wide and narrow coil coating, printing, slitting and embossing for a diverse range of building products, transportation, automotive, signage, energy and lighting end markets. For further information about VORTEQ, please visit www.vorteqcoil.com .

About Shadowbriar Capital Partners

Shadowbriar is a Los Angeles based private equity firm that seeks to make control investments in leading lower middle-market industrial businesses that demonstrate strong potential. Shadowbriar looks to partner with outstanding management teams on a long-term basis to drive significant growth, both organically and through post-closing add-on acquisitions. For more information on Shadowbriar, please visit www.shadowbriar.com .

Media contact:

Sunny Flynn

Sunny.Flynn@vorteqcoil.com

View original content:

SOURCE Vorteq