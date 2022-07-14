Central Iowa Shelter & Services Receives $10,000 Donation from Iowa Total Care

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Iowa Shelter & Services (CISS) is receiving a $10,000 donation from Iowa Total Care (ITC) to further their mutually beneficial efforts in the community. These funds will go towards the Agrihood and greenhouse expansion project at CISS, which aligns with ITC's "Be Well. Eat Well" initiative.

The Agrihood and greenhouse expansion project will include a HydroCycle Commercial Aquaponics System that leverages the natural biological processes of fish and plants. This process will give clients and the community access to about 75,000 pounds of low-maintenance and pesticide free produce and protein. Some of this food will be purchased by Mulberry Street Café for use in the kitchen training program. The increase in food resources will help the kitchen to serve a possible 300,000 meals annually to people in need.

Iowa Total Care recognizes the benefit this will offer to the community. This project aligns with their "Be Well. Eat Well" initiative, which promotes healthy living through healthy eating. This initiative helps connect those in need with access to affordable healthy food, cooking classes, and much more.

"Iowa Total Care recognizes the important work of CISS in supporting our most vulnerable," said Mitch Wasden, Plan President and CEO at Iowa Total Care. "Their innovative Agrihood and greenhouse expansion project will provide more access to healthy food and help those in need live healthier lives."

"Donating directly to CISS allows the money to go directly to the people who need it most," explained CISS CEO Melissa O'Neil. "The funds will go to the CISS community kitchen, and the kitchen will purchase necessary produce directly from the farm. This allows the continuation of a self-sustaining system that addresses food insecurity while improving lives in the community."

About Central Iowa Shelter & Services (CISS)

Central Iowa Shelter & Services is the largest low-barrier shelter in Iowa. Its mission is to provide shelter, meals and support services to adults experiencing homelessness and to facilitate their move toward self-sufficiency. Learn more at centraliowashelter.org.

About Iowa Total Care (ITC)

Iowa Total Care provides Medicaid healthcare coverage to eligible individuals in Iowa. Established in 2019, Iowa Total Care exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Iowa Total Care is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. Iowa Total Care's Be Well. Eat Well program promotes healthy living through healthy eating was created to address food insecurity. For more information on this initiative visit: iowatotalcare.com/bewelleatwell.

View original content:

SOURCE Iowa Total Care