Northwest Pathology and Northwest Laboratory Are Now Avero Diagnostics

DALLAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pathology, PLLC (NWP), today announced that with the December 2021 acquisition of Avero Diagnostics (Avero), NWP has adopted the Avero Diagnostics name for the combined business and service lines of Northwest Pathology, Northwest Laboratory (NWL), and Avero Diagnostics.

The integration of both companies expands Avero's test offerings in anatomic, clinical, and molecular pathology and brings expertise to healthcare providers. The increased operational scale and further diversified product portfolio brings women's health, subspecialty pathology services, and routine testing in chemistry, coagulation, hematology, and microbiology under one source of service for the company's national physician base. In addition to expanding the company's footprint nationwide, Avero is focused on growing their national payer coverage, allowing the company to provide superior laboratory services to more physician and patient communities.

"The integration of our companies will continue to take place over the next several months, and during this time our clients and their patients will continue to receive the same high quality diagnostic services they have come to expect from us. Going forward we are committed to providing innovative pathology and diagnostic testing services to the market and we are confident this transition furthers the interests of our customers and our employees," said Matt Watson, Avero's CEO.

About Avero Diagnostics

Avero Diagnostics is a physician-owned CLIA-certified, CAP accredited clinical laboratory, dedicated to providing high quality anatomic pathology, clinical pathology, molecular pathology, and diagnostic services to physicians and their patients. Avero Diagnostics provides sub-specialized pathology services in the areas of breast, dermatopathology, gynecologic, hematopathology, gastrointestinal, molecular, and urologic pathology. Avero is focused on improving healthcare delivery to patients through the research and development of novel diagnostic equipment and assays, offering a faster and more accurate result. Avero Diagnostics' vision is to lead the healthcare industry in the delivery of anatomic pathology, clinical pathology, and molecular pathology to help healthcare providers and organizations make informed decisions.

