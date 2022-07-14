SOLTECH NAMED BEST & BRIGHTEST COMPANY TO WORK FOR® A SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Company Scores High Marks in Employee Achievement & Recognition, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

ATLANTA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLTECH, an Atlanta-based leader in custom software development, IT staffing, and technology consulting, today announced it has been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The award identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment, based on an assessment of categories, including communication and shared vision; compensation and benefits; employee education and development; diversity and inclusion, and work-life balance.

According to the NABR, this award honors the most innovative and thoughtful companies in respect to their human resources approach, recognizing the most influential, trend-setting companies across the country and regionally in focused programs.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best & Brightest companies in Atlanta for a second consecutive year," said Tim Smith, Co-CEO of SOLTECH. " This award illustrates our commitment to our employees, our team culture, and our commitment to creating a positive workplace and healthy work-life balance."

"These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include, development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards and recognition.", said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

About SOLTECH

Founded in 1998, SOLTECH is an award-winning custom software development, IT staffing, and consulting firm known for providing strategic technology solutions to local, regional, and national companies. They focus on elevating, inspiring, and solving a full range of business problems for a diverse set of clients that require web, mobile, platform, machine learning, and data-centric software solutions, as well as staffing solutions for contract and permanent IT positions. SOLTECH's overarching purpose is to make the world a better place by bringing to life innovative software solutions that make our lives easier, safer, healthier, and more productive. For more information, visit soltech.net.

About the Best and Brightest Program

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and nationally.

