Tiger Woods Uses Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor to Prepare at The Open Championship

CARLSBAD, Calif. and ST. ANDREWS, Scotland, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At The Old Course at St. Andrews, where golf began, one of the game's greatest players is turning to state-of-the-art technology to help him conquer The 150th Open Championship. Tiger Woods had his Full Swing KIT launch monitor on the practice range Wednesday, as he has at both The Masters and PGA Championship earlier this season, to prepare for the season's final major - the ultimate test for players coming together from every tour around the globe.

Tiger Woods uses the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor to prepare on the practice range at The 150th Open Championship at The Old Course at St. Andrews. (PRNewswire)

"Full Swing always delivers, it's that simple," said Woods.

The KIT was developed for Tiger after years of him using Full Swing's industry-leading indoor simulators. Given his positive experience with the simulator, he challenged the Full Swing team to develop a launch monitor that he could trust just as much while out on the range. The device features an industry-first 5D AI Micro-Doppler Radar with digital processing to provide golfers with absolute accuracy across 16 points of club and ball data.

Woods utilizes all of Full Swing's products at home as part of his practice routine. By combining his extensive use of the Pro Series Simulator, Virtual Green (which allows him to practice every possible putting scenario), and the KIT, he is able to gain reliable data and performance feedback under any and all circumstances.

Golfers around the world can get the same technology that is being trusted on the biggest stage for only $3,999 (with financing options available) by purchasing at FullSwingGolf.com with a 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee.

