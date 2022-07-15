NAFA SEEKS PROPOSALS FOR NEW GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS CONSULTANT/LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

EDISON, N.J., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry's largest membership association, announced today the search for a new Legislative Counsel in Washington, D.C., who will be integral in promoting and advancing the legislative and regulatory issues affecting the organization, its members, and the automotive fleet industry.

NAFA Fleet Management Association (PRNewswire)

More specifically, NAFA seeks a Governmental Affairs Consultant/Legislative Counsel that can add value to the organization by promoting the importance of the automotive fleet managers and suppliers to policymakers, proactively identifying and combatting legislative and regulatory issues that may negatively impact the industry. "Our Counsel needs to be visible, a strong voice and certainly always working hard to ensure that our issues are taken to the relevant decision makers and are considered positively. It is vital that NAFA's Legislative Counsel keeps members informed of critical updates so they may respond quickly and take a proactive role." said William McCarty, Director - Office of Budget & Management for the City of Springfield, IL, and chair of NAFA's Government Affairs Committee.

NAFA maintains Legislative Counsels in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, ON, to give voice to issues concerning the entire fleet management community. The decision for a new Washington, D.C. Counsel comes out of necessity with NAFA's long-standing Counsel, Kent & O'Connor, closing its doors. Bill Schankel, CAE, NAFA CEO, said, "NAFA appreciates all the hard work and dedication of Pat O'Connor over the years. We wish him the best as he retires at the end of the year."

The organization is currently accepting proposals for a potential Government Affairs representative through August 10. The Request for Proposals can be accessed at: https://www.nafa.org/legislativerfp/ for interested parties. Virtual interviews for selected 2-3 candidates will take place throughout August, with finalists invited to in-person interviews in September.

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes; and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA's members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.6 million vehicles that drive an estimated 50 billion miles each year. NAFA's members control assets and services well above $100 billion each year.



For more information, please visit www.nafa.org, and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Heather Schaefer

Director, Marketing and Business Development

hschaefer@nafa.org

Visit NAFA online at www.nafa.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NAFA Fleet Management Association