Pandamonium -- Tyga, Rich The Kid, Las Vegas August 13th!

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandamonium is the Kanpai Pandas' signature annual entertainment event. This year's Pandamonium will be held on August 13th in downtown Las Vegas at the Events Center from 6 PM to 1 AM, where the Kanpai Panda team will welcome thousands of Pandas, celebrities, artists, and athletes from around the world!

Tyga, Rich The Kid, Keyboard Monkey, Wenzday, Bijou, DJ E-ROCK, DJ Romeo, and DJ Ignite will be performing! We can't wait for the Kanpai Panda community to indulge in exclusive real-world experiences that the NFT space scarcely provides. In addition to the artists performing, there will be crypto social media influencers, athletes, and other big names attending Pandamonium to dance the night away! The venue is 120,000 sq ft. with a 30 ft x 80 ft stage, with full sound and lighting. Food and beverages will be sold at the event. Come join us for an NFT experience you will never forget.

There are 2 tiers for access to the event. If you are already holding a panda you can mint a free GA ticket on our website , or buy one on OpenSea . If you have a VIP pass (airdropped to Genesis Panda holders in April and available on OpenSea ), you will get access to the Pandamonium VIP lounge and will receive other exclusive perks and benefits for future events. If you don't have a VIP pass, you can acquire one here (OpenSea). As a bonus, VIP holders will also get FREE entrance to the afterparty at Drais from 1 AM-7 AM.

This event will be gated by TokenProof, instructions on how to set up your wallet for a QR scan at the event can be found here or on P andamonium.live under 'Tickets'! For additional details regarding the event, go to Pandamonium.live !

Since our launch in April 2022, the Kanpai Panda team has provided holders access to more than 30 events, including Crypto Bahamas, UFC 276 (Adesanya fight) 🥊, UFC 277, Imagine Dragons 🐲, Bad Bunny 🐰, season tickets to the upcoming Raiders season (10 games) 🏈, and more! The Kanpai Panda team is planning to launch over 40 projects in 2023, with 10+ being international. This is only the beginning.

Kanpai Pandas is building a family of like-minded people, creating a vast network effect where holders can have fun and grow together. The team strongly believes in community feedback and encourages holders to have a say in what events are hosted and where. Kanpai Pandas believe in building a sustainable long-term foundation through providing real-world utility and on-chain innovation. This is merely the tip of the iceberg for what the Kanpai Panda team aims to offer holders.

You can buy a Kanpai Panda from our website (kanpaipandas.io) or secondary marketplaces like OpenSea .

