HERBALIFE NUTRITION INTRODUCES A NEW PRODUCT TO HELP CONSUMERS GET BACK ON TRACK WITH THEIR HEALTHY LIFESTYLE

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, today introduces its latest science-backed product, Fat Release, to support its consumers' healthy and active lifestyles. According to a recent U.S. study by OnePoll, the average person overindulges in unhealthy food three nights per week, and when a person is working to maintain a healthy lifestyle or on a weight loss journey, overindulging affects their health goals. This product helps trim the fat from food to keep consumers on track with their health goals.*

"Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be challenging, and we are committed to providing consumers with convenient on the go options to keep them on track," said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president, and managing director, Herbalife Nutrition, North America region. "This product helps consumers plan for those occasions when they have limited access to healthy foods."

While this new product is not a stand-alone weight loss product, it can be helpful to consumers who indulge and have fatty foods as part of a meal, if consumed within two hours of the meal. Fat Release is formulated with Litramine®, the beneficial ingredient in the product, which is derived from prickly pear and is a patented cactus fiber ingredient that helps trim the fat from food.*

"Taking a stick pack after each meal or snack that contains fats, up to three times a day, can reduce fat calorie intake to support weight loss in overweight people who already incorporate healthy nutrition and moderate-intensity exercise+*," said Dr. Simon Sum, DCN, RDN, ACSM-CPT, FAND, director of North America Scientific Affairs at Herbalife Nutrition.

The Fruit Twist flavor powdered stick pack contains 30 single servings and can be consumed straight from the pack, no water required or added to 8 fl. oz. of hot or cold water.

The product's suggested retail price is $58.45 and is available in the U.S. and Puerto Rico exclusively through Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors. Click here to learn more about this product.

For more information about the Company and its product, visit www.Herbalife.com

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

+Litramine® is a trademark of the InQpharm group of companies. Clinical studies on adults 35 and older showed that taking 1 gram Litramine® 3 times a day with or after meals for 12 weeks can support weight loss by binding a portion of dietary fat in overweight people who were on nutritionally balanced diets and moderate intensity exercise. Diet in study did not include Herbalife Nutrition meal program. Product did not burn body fat.*

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's commitment to nourish people, communities and our planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary. For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com and follow @Herbalife .

