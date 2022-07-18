CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind IonQ Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2022

NEW YORK , July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attention IonQ, Inc. ("IonQ") (NYSE: IONQ) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 30, 2021 and May 2, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in IonQ, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against IonQ includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) IonQ had not yet developed a 32-qubit quantum computer; (2) the Company's 11-qubit quantum computer suffered from significant error rates, rendering it useless; (3) IonQ's quantum the computer is not sufficiently reliable, so it is not accessible despite being available through major cloud providers; (4) a significant portion of IonQ's revenue was derived from improper roundtripping transactions with related parties; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were the materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: August 1, 2022

Aggrieved IonQ investors only have until August 1, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

