SCHMITT INDUSTRIES CLOSES SALE AGREEMENT FOR NICOLAI STREET PROPERTY

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) (the "Company" or "Schmitt") announces that it has closed the Real Estate Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Sale Agreement") with Tofte Farms, LLC ("Tofte") to purchase the 2765 NW Nicolai Street, Portland, Oregon property (the "Property") of Schmitt for a purchase price of $3,500,000. Net proceeds are estimated to be $3,200,000 for Schmitt.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc., founded in 1987, designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products, solutions and services through its Acuity® and Xact® product lines. Acuity provides laser and white light sensor distance measurement and dimensional sizing products, and our Xact line provides ultrasonic-based remote tank monitoring products and related monitoring revenues for markets in the Internet of Things environment. The Company also owns and operates Ample Hills Creamery, a beloved ice cream manufacturer and retailer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Safe Harbor Statement

This document may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Schmitt's business, including the business of its subsidiary, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information contact:

Michael R. Zapata, President and CEO





Phillip Bosco, CFO and Treasurer





(503) 227-7908











View original content:

SOURCE Schmitt Industries, Inc.