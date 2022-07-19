The Austin Company Promotes Jackson and Salinas to Key Leadership Positions

CLEVELAND, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Company announced that Chris Jackson had been promoted to Vice President Operations and General Manager for Austin Eastern Operations, reporting to Senior Vice President of Operations, Matt Eddleman. For the near term, Jackson will continue to lead the Eastern Operations Preconstruction Department.

Left to Right, Chris Jackson, Vice President Operations and General Manager for Austin Eastern Operations. Fabricio Salinas to Managing and General Director of Austin Mexico Operations. (PRNewswire)

Austin also announced the promotion of Fabricio Salinas to Managing and General Director of Austin Mexico Operations. Project operations, engineering, preconstruction, and sales will report to Salinas who will be supervised by Eddleman.

"It is always an honor to promote from within. Chris Jackson has been with Austin for seven years and has been a vital part of our Preconstruction Department. He has demonstrated his leadership abilities and commitment to client relations. Likewise, Fabricio Salinas, who has worked for Austin for five years, embodies Austin's values and has been a highly effective manager of our operations there. We look forward to his leadership there as we seek to grow our presence and success in Mexico," said President and CEO Mike Pierce.

The Austin Company is a design-build company with more than 140 years of experience delivering innovative building solutions. Industrial manufacturers from across the globe turn to Austin to design and build their most complex and challenging projects. To learn more about Austin - https://theaustin.com/

