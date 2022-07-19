Children's Home Society of North Carolina Appoints Chief Program Officer

CHS Creates New Position to Oversee

Direct Services and Programs to Children & Families

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Home Society of NC (CHS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Starnes to its newly created position of Chief Program Officer (CPO). Starnes, previously CHS Vice President of Programs & Quality Improvement, assumed the position July 1 to lead all direct services and programs serving children and families across North Carolina.

Starnes will be responsible for the development and implementation of strategic priorities that are in line with Children's Home Society's overall strategic plan. She will provide leadership and stewardship of CHS services and programs by building and maintaining strong relationships with external partners, policymakers, funders and donors, and the CHS community.

"Rebecca has invested her career in addressing the needs of youth and families with innovative, high-quality services and programs that aim to support healthy, stable, enduring family relationships," said Brian Maness, CHS President & CEO.

"During her 12 years with CHS, Rebecca has led family education services and intensive services to preserve families, reunited children in foster care with extended relatives, and placed children in foster care with adoptive families. She brings a strategic vision and growth mindset that will be instrumental to the CPO role and CHS success," Maness added.

Starnes has provided services and programs leadership in the non-profit sector for 25 years. Prior to joining CHS, she began and furthered her career with Family Life Council where she managed and facilitated educational programming and community-based family support across Guilford County.

"I am excited about this new role and the opportunity it represents in taking our programmatic work to the next level. The entire team at CHS is committed to supporting children and families across North Carolina so that every child has a permanent, safe, and loving family. It is such an honor to be part of this team," Starnes said.

Last year CHS served more than 15,000 North Carolina children and families providing over 4,800 families with parent education and support services and creating a safe family placement for nearly 1,100 children who are in foster care. Children's Home Society has celebrated more than 16,000 adoptions since 1902.

For more information about Children's Home Society, how to become a foster or adoptive parent, or financial support, career, and volunteer opportunities, please call 1-800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

About Children's Home Society of North Carolina

Children's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and youth responsibility. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child, but also in the foundation of a community.

