IEHP Sponsors Inland Empire Disabilities Collaborative Scholarships and Awards

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting local students with disabilities, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) provided a $10,000 sponsorship to Inland Empire Disabilities Collaborative (IEDC) that will be distributed to 10 students who applied for IEDC scholarships.

In addition to scholarships, IEDC Member Denise Booker was also honored for her dedication to bring awareness of Juneteenth to the Riverside community. Booker has been an IEDC member since 2017 and has been active in advocating for the Black community. Through her organization, The Black Collaborative, Booker has led advocacy efforts to inform local politicians and leaders about Juneteenth and why the day is important in our nation’s history. (PRNewswire)

Scholarships were distributed June 16 at San Bernardino Valley College, where IEDC Member Denise Booker was also honored for her dedication to bring awareness of Juneteenth to the Riverside community.

"Providing opportunities, aid and continuing to advocate and honor individuals who stand for equity is critical to our mission to obtain optimal care and vibrant health in our region," said IEHP Director of Community Health and IEDC Board President, Dr. Gabriel Uribe. "Since 2019, IEDC has distributed 33 scholarships to Inland Empire students with disabilities who are pursing undergraduate, graduate, vocational or technical degrees. It's a tradition we hope to continue through our partnerships and community support."

Established in 2006, IEDC is powered by a partnership between IEHP, Community Access Center and PossAbilities of Loma Linda University Health. Today the organization brings together more than 900 service providers from several organizations across the Inland Empire who serve seniors and people with disabilities.

"It's imperative we do what we can to level the playing field and advocate for underserved and marginalized communities. That's what's so inspiring about Mrs. Booker. She stood up, she spoke up and she sparked positive change in her community," added Uribe.

"The collaboration I have with IEDC provides me the opportunity to help a section of my community that I otherwise would not be able to," said Booker. "My relationship with IEDC brings true the African proverb, 'If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together."

To learn more about IEDC, visit iedisabilities.org.

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 Providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to its vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

